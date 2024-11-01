World’s Coolest Boats: Ocke Mannerfelt Batboat – the ultimate batmobile

The Swedish-built Ocke Mannerfelt Batboat was a 100mph 400hp monster that was half boat half flying machine

Sweden is famous for its flat-packed furniture, sensible estate cars and a certain well-known palindromic pop group. But it is also noted for its high quality boat building. Top of the range Windy and Nimbus models are built in Sweden, as are Hallberg Rassy sailing yachts.

It’s also the home of prolific powerboat designer Ocke Mannerfelt. He was responsible for, amongst other things, the stepped hull of the Sealine SC29, but what he’s most famous for is raceboats. The boat that kick-started his long and illustrious career was the super cool B-28. Nicknamed the Batboat, it had wings that echoed those on the fictitious Batmobile.

The B-28 prototype was first shown at the Miami Boat Show in 1994, causing an immediate sensation for its looks alone. Nature was the inspiration, Mannerfelt saying at the time ‘I looked at how nature might have designed a powerboat’.

The twin-stepped hull was inspired by the gills of a fish, breaking up water tension and creating bubbles to minimise friction and allow the hull to slip more easily through the water. But it’s those distinctive wings that make this boat look so sublimely cool.

Acting a little like bird wings, they came about when Mannerfelt was looking at aerodynamic drag. They were designed to add lift, raising the hull out of the water to reduce drag but also to stabilise the boat in flight. And with a top speed of over 100mph, flight was a regular part of the racing experience.

The result was a race boat that could cut it in the rough stuff, where monohulls traditionally dominate, but also take the fight to the ultrafast catamarans that almost literally fly in calm conditions.

Buoyed up by racing success, a leisure boat version was launched, featuring the same 28ft stepped hull and wings, but with a more user-friendly cockpit featuring a pair of bucket seats ahead of a rear bench seat and a double berth under the foredeck. Fitted with an 8.2-litre V8 Volvo Penta petrol engine pouring over 400hp through its outdrive, it too was capable of over 80mph.

A smaller V-24 followed with a 5.7-litre Volvo engine and a jet fighter-style cockpit canopy for more affordable one-design racing. Over the years Mannerfelt-designed craft won an astonishing 28 UIM world championships, many of which still compete regularly today.

Ocke Mannerfelt Batboat specifications

Year: 1994

LOA: 8.5m

Beam: 3m

Power: Volvo Penta 8.2-litre V8 petrol engine

Speed: 100mph (race version)

