Anytec’s 65-knot aluminium day boat ready for launch

Swedish builder, Anytec, has unveiled a new high-performance day boat called the Anytec 800 R.

Unveiled at Stockholm’s Floating Boat Show, the Anytec 800 R has been lavished with the ‘R’ suffix on account of its race-ready underpinnings.

And given Anytec’s prolific success on the Nordic market with its unique brand of fast, aluminium outboard-powered day boats, it is likely to meet with a very warm reception.

Anytec race heritage

Though based on the existing Anytec 750SPD (a 300hp boat capable of 50 knots), the 800’s reinforced stern will enable it to handle a new Mercury 500R outboard for speeds of between 63 and 65 knots.

In fact, while initial testing is being carried out with the Mercury 450R, Aytec is adamant that this tough but fast commuter boat will only be sold with the more powerful 500hp outboard.

To help harness all that power, a race-derived foot throttle will enable you to keep both hands firmly on the wheel for extra control, as well as more intuitive rev adjustment.

The standard package will also feature four Anytec performance seats with shock damping from Öhlins Racing to keep you comfortable when pushing hard through rough seas.

Anytec luxury options

Race-inspired though the Anytec 800 R cearly is, there are also some premium day boating luxuries on offer.

In addition to a lacquered hull with vinyl detailing and a range of custom fabrics, it features a reversing camera, soft-touch decking and even a heated steering wheel.

It also comes with a full canopy, a Targa arch and a set of windscreen wipers, plus Zipwake auto trim control, hydraulic steering, a Simrad electronics suite and keyless ignition.

Add in the radar, the visionX headlights and a chart plotter for the passenger as well as the skipper and it’s clear that the Anytec 800 R is designed to provide a distinctly high-end package.

If preliminary figures are correct, the 230-litre fuel tank does look uncommonly small for a boat with that kind of power on the transom.

But with its tapered bow, fine entry, moderate 20-degree deadrise and lightweight aluminium construction, efficiency might also be more user-friendly than you think.

Anytec 800 R specifications

LOA 8.16m



Beam 2.32m

Weight 1,598 kg

Draft 0.48m

Engine Mercury 500R outboard engine

Fuel capacity 230l