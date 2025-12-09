Galeon 620 Fly first look: A feature-packed flybridge with huge beach terrace

The new Galeon 620 Fly debuted at the Cannes Yachting Show, showcasing a flybridge with an option for a large terrace

The debut of Galeon’s all-new 620 Fly at the Cannes show in September may have been outshone by the surprise launch of its curious new 430 Explorer sibling, but there’s a lot to like about this feature-packed flybridge. For starters it’s the first boat of this size to offer three fold-down platforms, including one with direct access from the full-beam owner’s cabin.

The two lower platforms fold down flush with the bathing platform to create a whopping beach terrace that extends all the way forward on the port side to a watertight door leading into the amidships owner’s cabin. This means you can stumble out of bed in the morning and plunge straight into the sea for a wake-up swim.

The third platform is at main-deck level on the starboard side and folds down to form an outside galley-counter bar with plug-in stools for guests.

The aft cockpit is just as inviting with two cornersofas at opposite ends of a long diagonal table so that everyone can enjoy a view of the sea. An equally generous foredeck cockpit comprising a pair of long sunbeds and a two-seat bench tucked into the bow provides yet more lounging space. But it’s the vast flybridge which Galeon is most proud of, claiming it to be the largest in its class.

Recommended videos for you

Given the size of the three different seating areas, not to mention a big wet bar and two-person helm, that seems entirely credible.

The saloon feels a little bit cluttered by comparison, as the starboard galley has a U-shaped counter that leaves a rather narrow gap between it and the dinette opposite. This evolves into a second smaller lounge area forward with an unusual aft-facing sofa tucked under the windscreen next to the two-person helm station. Doors on both sides lead out from here giving easy access to the foredeck.

The standard layout includes three ensuite cabins, all accessed from a central lobby that’s slightly offset to port. The owner’s cabin occupies the full beam amidships with a short portside staircase leading up to that watertight hull door. This can only be opened when the boat is at anchor and the terrace is down.

The VIP bow cabin is beautifully light thanks to the large picture windows and a full-length skylight, which runs right down the middle of the foredeck between the two sunbeds.

The third twin cabin has an ensuite with Jack-and-Jill doors allowing it to double as the day heads. And there’s also the option of a decent size of crew cabin, plus a fourth single or double bunk cabin that pushes the owner’s ensuite into the sleeping area.

Article continues below…

Galeon 620 Fly Specifications:

LOA: 64ft 7in (19.68m)

Beam: 16ft 6in (5.04m)

Engines: 2 x 900–1000hp Volvo Penta or 1,200hp MAN

Top speed: 31 knots

Price: From €2.16m ex tax

Contact details: www.galeon.yachts

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.