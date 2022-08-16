Princess V58 DS used boat report: Year-round sportscruiser is a flexible friend

Our resident used boat expert Phil Sampson explains how to find a good Princess V58 DS on the secondhand market and what features to look out for…

In build: 2016-2018

Price range: £1.2m (VAT paid)

Making its debut at the 2016 Southampton Boat Show, the Princess V58 Deck Saloon followed a year after the launch of its sister vessel, the Princess V58 Open.

While that boat – winner of the Sportscruiser over 45ft prize at MBY’s 2017 Motor Boat Awards – was expected to be used primarily in warm climes, the Princess V58 DS provides a more flexible solution for those of us inhabiting islands blessed by what weather forecasters chirpily refer to as a “temperate maritime climate”.

The key difference between these two impressive sportscruisers is that the Princess V58 DS has sliding patio doors at the rear of the saloon enabling it to be sealed off from the elements and climate controlled when needed.

On the other hand, if and when the sun does shine those doors glide apart and the vessel’s massive sunroof retracts to provide a pretty close approximation the ‘open’ experience that makes boating such a joy.

Owner Steve Shepherd, whose Princess V58 DS is featured here and is on sale with Solent Motor Yachts at an asking price of £1.2m, very much appreciates both the wind-in-the-face experience and the boat’s ability to keep him and wife Vanessa warm and dry. But that, as he told us, is only one of the V58’s benefits.

Supreme seakeeping

“The seakeeping is excellent,” says Steve. “The dynamics and the shape of the hull, thanks to Olesinski’s input, means this boat really does its stuff. The twin 900 horsepower units fitted to her will give us 34-35 knots.

“You can push 36 but we’ve always got a lot of load on – we carry a Williams Turbojet 325 (the largest the Princess V58 DS can accommodate) in the garage and we always like to keep full tanks, fuel and water.”

Another word which kept cropping up in our conversation with Steve was flexibility. To further enhance the vessel’s already considerable versatility, he and Vanessa have added a bespoke electrically operated canvas cover, which extends from the rear of the saloon canopy over the aft cockpit area, leaving only the king-size sunpad exposed to the elements.

Not only does the cover look great, it’s a functional addition too: “We just remove the cushions from the sunpad and the end result is that we have a summer/winter variation that allows us to use the boat all year,” says Steve.

The usual Princess Yachts attention to detail and premium build quality adds to the package, making it clear that as well as being a very versatile vessel, the Princess V58 DS is also a very well equipped one.

The features begin at the stern, where an electrically powered garage door and a large hi-lo bathing platform make launching and retrieving the tender child’s play.

The aft cockpit is accessed via three broad steps up from the bathing platform on the starboard side. A triple sunpad sits on top of the tender garage but somehow they’ve also found space to cram in a single berth crew cabin alongside it with its own heads.

Forward of the sunpad is a generously proportioned U-shaped settee and a folding dining table. This area will comfortably accommodate six adult guests, plus a couple of kids too.

The aft cockpit also incorporates a floor hatch which gives access to the engines. Two options were offered on the Princess V58 DS; the Volvo Penta D13-900s, as fitted to our review boat, or the smaller Volvo Penta D13-800s, which Princess tells us will achieve 34-36 knots.

The aft cockpit layout is finished off with a life raft station sunken into the moulding aft of the wet bar. Three more steps in the corner of the cockpit lead up to the starboard side deck. Accessing the port one necessitates a return to the swim platform, where six narrower steps lead up to it.

The side decks themselves are relatively narrow but with the aid of the handrails running along the top edge of the hard top on one side and the slightly flared guardrails on the other, it’s easy enough to make your way forward.

The foredeck has plenty of space for another large sunpad flanked by moulded cup holders to keep your drinks safe on passage.

In many ways the saloon sums up what the Princess V58 DS is all about. Surrounded by glass on all sides, with opening rear doors and a giant electrically powered sunroof allowing even more light to flood in whenever the weather permits, owners can effectively have a Deck Saloon boat and eat their Open boat cake – it really is the best of both worlds.

To port, a slightly raised wooden plinth supports a huge C-shaped settee surrounding a high quality, super-sturdy twin-leg table. Opposite is multi-compartment storage unit that also conceals a pop-up TV.

The helm has vast expanses of glass ahead and to each side, and the bolstered twin seats enjoy excellent visibility all round. The layout of the controls is entirely in keeping with the Princess brand values of quality and functionality.

Enhancing our review boat further, owner Steve has recently upgraded the twin multifunction displays to the latest generation Raymarine Axiom units. The boat’s switchgear is incorporated into the left hand edge of the helm unit, adjacent to the companionway which leads to the below decks accommodation.

Central to this downstairs area is a wrap-around galley to port facing a cosy dinette with L-shaped seating. The galley area is an ergonomic delight, with all appliances close to hand and readily accessible.

There’s bags of storage space above and below the worktop, and a full-height unit is split to house a large fridge and an equally large freezer. Over in the dinette, two pull-out stools beneath the table provide additional seating if required.

A window runs the full length of the dinette, with storage above and opposite in the back edge of the facing galley unit. The woodwork in this example is finished in high-gloss walnut, rather than satin, and its gleaming shine pays dividends by reflecting light around the space.

The Princess V58 DS has three cabins. The smallest of these houses two bunk beds, modest stowage and little else. While we suspect many owners will use this area as an additional storage space, it nonetheless provides useful sleeping accommodation should the need arise. The other two cabins – guest and master – are a different story altogether.

Roomy berths

The bright and welcoming VIP cabin is located in the forepeak. It’s gently tapering sides incorporate long, slim windows with storage lockers above. Oriented along the centre line

is a raised double bed with a storage unit below.

The headroom throughout the cabin, including above the bed is generous, and a full-height wardrobe provides plenty of hanging space. The cabin has a fully equipped ensuite with a separate shower enclosure.

A second door opening into the lower dinette area, allows this bathroom to be used as a day heads when required. Completing the V58’s accommodation at the aft of the below decks area is the full-beam owner’s cabin. Like the guest cabin, it is light and airy with a double bed aligned along the centre line of the boat.

The generous proportions of this cabin means there is ample space on either side of the bed. A plush sofa on the port side provides an intimate and private retreat. A second TV is mounted on the wall above a unit at the foot of the bed, and there is ample storage space throughout.

The cabin’s roomy ensuite delivers everything you would expect from a boat of this class and quality.

One of a kind

To our knowledge, this is the only Princess V58 DS of its generation currently on the market due to the high demand for quality used boats and the relatively scarcity of willing sellers.

Given this is a boat which ticks so many boxes in so much style, we asked owner Steve why he was parting with it. The reply was that he and Vanessa had originally intended to buy a larger Princess when this one came along. They’ve always flipped between sportscruisers and flybridges and their dream now is a Princess S-class sportsfly.

While that makes perfect sense, it also means somebody out there is in for a treat. The Princess V58 DS isn’t just a great looking and very versatile sportscruiser with 35-knot performance and three good cabins, it’s also a rare opportunity to buy one of the best Princesses of recent times.

At £1.2m it’s not the cheapest used boat out there but in terms of value for money and ownership experience, it should carry on delivering for years to come.

Princess V58 DS surveyor’s report

These Bernard Olesinski hulls provide a reassuring feel in a seaway and I’ve witnessed very few significant latent build issues to worry about.

Points to note when considering buying:

Check radii around roof apertures for evidence of cracking, particularly in the corners.

Check all roof gulleys, tracks and slides, and ensure that the operation of the roof is smooth and free running.

Look for evidence of UV degradation and cracking of the surface around the dashboard and helm area – especially if the boat is an ex-Mediterranean vessel.

Ensure any underwater lights are inspected carefully. I have seen some where the light fixtures are failing and water is ingressing into the vessel.

The swim platform shouldn’t be distorted in any way as this could play havoc with sensors when trying to start the engines.

Ensure that the engine service history is checked and verified – including heat exchanger cleaning.

It will cost you less in fuel wastage by having a mid-season pressure wash in July/August to clear the underwater sections and the sterngear. A few barnacles on the props have a profound effect on efficiency.

A well-maintained example of this vessel will provide you with a powerful and comfortable cruiser, which combines good original quality of build with sensible design features and reassuring sea keeping. Look after it properly and when the time comes to sell, it will be a very sought after boat.

-Chris Olsen, Olsen Marine Surveying

Princess V58 DS specification

LOA (inc. pulpit): 18.42m (60’ 4”)

Beam: 4.65m (15’ 3”)

Draught: 1.27m (4’ 2”)

Displacement: 20.5 t

Fuel capacity: 2,200L

Water capacity: 500L

Design: Princess Design Studio and Olesinski

Hull type: Deep V fibreglass

RCD category: B for 18 people

Performance: 8l/nm @ 24 kn

Cruising range: 220 nm at 24 kn with 20% reserve

Annual fuel burn: 50 hours cruising at 24 knots would consume 9,600 litres

What’s on the market

Date: 2017

Engines: Twin 900hp Volvo Penta D13

Lying: Swanwick

Contact: Solent Motor Yachts

Price: £1.2million (VAT paid)

First published in the August 2022 issue of MBY.

