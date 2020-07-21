Clever packaging allows the Absolute 47 to pack in many features you might not expect to find in this size of boat. Nick Burnham shows us around...

Launched at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival, the Absolute 47 is the smallest flybridge in the Italian yard’s range, but that hasn’t stopped them from packing in many of the features that make their larger models so appealing.

In this video, filmed at the 2020 Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us all of the 47’s clever tricks, from the offset double cabin in the bow to the impressive walk-in wardrobe in the amidships guest cabin.

The deck spaces are equally impressive, with a convertible foredeck seating area, which doubles up as a sunpad when needed.

Being an Italian yacht, the Absolute 47 is not lacking in design flair either, with smart recessed lighting throughout the boat, including the cockpit, saloon and flybridge.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 47’ 12″ (14.63m)

Beam: 14’8″ (4.48m)

Water capacity: 530l (140 gal)

Fuel capacity: 1.600 l (423 gal)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 29 knots

Cruising speed: 21 knots

Cruising range: 250 miles

CE category: B for 14 people

Starting price: €700,000 (ex. VAT)