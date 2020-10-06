Absolute 50 yacht tour: Take a look around this super-chic Italian flybridge

Nick Burnham is our guide for a full yacht tour of the 2020 version of the Absolute 50, an Italian flybridge with style and charm in abundance...

When it was launched back in 2011, the Absolute 50 was the Italian yard’s first ever flybridge. Nearly a decade on, it’s the cornerstone of a collection that ranges from 47 to 72ft.

In this video, filmed in January at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us around the 2020 version of the Absolute 50, starting with the snazzy mirrored transom.

The area behind this can be set up as a crew cabin or left bare as storage – the show model opted for the latter.

Moving inside and the styling is typical of Absolute’s range, with plenty of contemporary touches as well as many practical features.

The popular galley-aft layout allows the host to serve drinks and food directly into the shaded cockpit, while the Absolute 50’s exceptionally large windows should provide excellent sea views out from the saloon and lower helm.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

Total length: 49ft 10in (15.20m)

Beam: 14ft 6in (4.41m)

Water capacity: 126.8 litres (480 gal)

Fuel capacity: 422.68 litres (1,600 gal)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS650

Top speed: 28 knots

Cruising range: 250 miles at 15 knots

CE category: B for 14 people

Starting price: €735,000 (ex. VAT)