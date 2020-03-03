Absolute 62 yacht tour: Is this the ultimate family-friendly flybridge?

Easily manageable by a family and oozing Italian style, the Absolute 62 is a very appealing package. Nick takes us on a full tour...

Launched at last year’s Dusseldorf boat show, the Absolute 62 bears all the hallmarks of this popular Italian brand – from the IPS engines back aft to the diagonally-mounted double bed in the bow.

Nick Burnham is our guide for a full tour of this wonderfully stylish flybridge, which would make a brilliant family getaway yacht.

Leaving no stone unturned, Nick shows us under the floorboards and inside the crew cabin – one of the biggest you’ll find on a boat of this size.

The interior design is as classy as you’d expect from an Italian yacht with plenty of dark high-gloss surfaces contrasting against the lighter tones of the headlining and furniture.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 61ft 2in (18.65m)

Beam: 16ft 8in (5.07m)

Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta IPS950

Fuel capacity: 2,600l (687 gal)

Water capacity: 680l (180 gal)

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 28 knots

Cruising range: 300nm

CE category: B for 16 people

Price from: €1,300,000 (ex. VAT)