Absolute 62 yacht tour: Is this the ultimate family-friendly flybridge?

Easily manageable by a family and oozing Italian style, the Absolute 62 is a very appealing package. Nick takes us on a full tour...
Launched at last year’s Dusseldorf boat show, the Absolute 62 bears all the hallmarks of this popular Italian brand – from the IPS engines back aft to the diagonally-mounted double bed in the bow.
Nick Burnham is our guide for a full tour of this wonderfully stylish flybridge, which would make a brilliant family getaway yacht.
Leaving no stone unturned, Nick shows us under the floorboards and inside the crew cabin – one of the biggest you’ll find on a boat of this size.
The interior design is as classy as you’d expect from an Italian yacht with plenty of dark high-gloss surfaces contrasting against the lighter tones of the headlining and furniture.
Enjoy the tour…
Specification
LOA: 61ft 2in (18.65m)
Beam: 16ft 8in (5.07m)
Engines: Twin 725hp Volvo Penta IPS950
Fuel capacity: 2,600l (687 gal)
Water capacity: 680l (180 gal)
Top speed: 32 knots
Cruising speed: 28 knots
Cruising range: 300nm
CE category: B for 16 people
Price from: €1,300,000 (ex. VAT)