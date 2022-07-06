Axopar 45 review: Full tour and test drive of the all-new €515k Axopar flagship

At the recent 2022 Palma Boat Show, MBY deputy editor Jack Haines was one of the first journalists to take a test drive of the brand new Axopar 45.
There was one boat grabbing the headlines at the Palma show and that was the brand new Axopar flagship, the 45 XC.
It would be lazy to say that this is a stretched version of the Axopar 37 because it feels like so much more than that in the flesh.
The fully enclosed Cross-Cabin, which is likely to be the most popular if it follows the same trend as the smaller models, feels huge on the inside and suffers none of the pinch points that the Axopar 37’s cabin does.
Drop-down balconies come as standard on the Axopar 45 but, unlike the Saxdor 400 for example, they are amidships and set higher to create benches rather than the ubiquitous platforms at water level.
There are five different deck layouts including the XC pictured here, a fully open Spyder and three different T-top variations, including the new Cross Top where the hard top is attached to the top of the windscreen.
There is the option to have a double aft cabin as well as the standard one forward, which boasts far more headroom than the 37 and a proper separate bathroom.
To read Jack’s full review of the Axopar 45, pick up the August issue of MBY, out July 7.
Axopar 45 specifications
LOA: 45ft 7in (13.9m)
Beam: 13ft 6in (4.11m)
Draught: 3ft 3in (1m)
Displacement: 7 tonnes (ex. engines)
Fuel capacity: 1,390 litres
Water capacity: 300 litres
Test engines: Triple 300hp Mercury V8 Verado outboards
Top speed on test: 43.5 knots
Range: 271 miles @ 20 knots / 309nm @ 9 knots
Fuel consumption: 82 lph @ 20 knots / 32.6 lph @ 9 knots
Noise: 70 d(B)A @ 20 knots / 59 d(B)A @ 9 knots
RCD category: B for 14 people
Design: Axopar
Starting price: €514,900 (ex. VAT)
Price as tested: €615,000 (ex. VAT)