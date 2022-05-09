Finnish brand Saxdor has released details of its biggest model to date, the 40ft Saxdor 400.

Initially available only as a fully enclosed GTC model in 2023, it will be followed later by T-Top GTO and fully open GTR models, but Saxdor has not yet released any images of these versions.

The Saxdor 400 GTC is effectively a scaled-up version of the Saxdor 320 GTC using a longer and wider version of the 320’s capable twin-stepped hull.

Like its smaller sister, the Saxdor 400 will sport fold-down bulwarks that substantially increase the usable deck space.

However, these ones extend a lot further forward so that they overlap the aft end of the wheelhouse, and include glass panels allowing views of the sea when upright as well as underfoot.

The Saxdor 400 also includes a glass transom, further enhancing the view from the modular seating options in the aft cockpit.

As with the Saxdor 320, the GTC’s wheelhouse occupies the full beam of the hull, rather than leaving space for walkaround decks, which means access to the sociably arranged foredeck cockpit is via a hinged forward door on the port-side of the windscreen.

However, unlike the Saxdor 320, sliding doors on either side of the wheelhouse also provide access to the folding terraces when they are deployed and serve as oversized ventilation windows when the bulwarks are raised – a unique feature on this size of boat.

No interior renderings of the wheelhouse or cabins have yet been released but all Saxdor 400 models will have the same lower-deck layout featuring double owner’s cabin forward and a separate shower-room with standing headroom of 6ft (1.83m).

Two large skylights and an opening deck hatch allow natural light and fresh air into these spaces as there are no hull windows in the bow.

There will also be optional extra berths in two other areas – an amidships cabin that can sleep up to four accessed from a hatch in the wheelhouse dinette and two further children’s berths beneath the companionway steps.

With the standard twin 300hp Mercury V8 outboards, the Saxdor 400’s top speed is expected to be around 40 knots but with the optional twin 450Rs this should rise to more than 50 knots.

Prices are yet to be announced for any of the models but are rumoured to be exceptional for a boat of this size and ability.