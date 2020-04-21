Nick Burnham shows us around the Azimut Magellano 53, which has one of the most comprehensive layouts in this size bracket

With four guest cabins, a crew cabin, a decent flybridge and a massive foredeck, it’s easy to forget that the Azimut Magellano 53 is only a 55ft boat.

The mid-range model in the Italian yard’s trawler yacht collection, this clever design is packed with features, and in this video Nick Burnham is our tour guide.

Filmed in January at the 2020 Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick gets into every nook and cranny of this long-range cruiser.

Despite exhibiting many of the usual Azimut design flourishes, the Magellano 53 is very much a trawler yacht, designed for comfort at sea on long passages, and with a cruising range of up to 1,000 nautical miles, it can cover substantial distances without needing to be refuelled.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 55′ 5” (16.9m)

Beam: 15′ 5” (4.7m)

Draft: 4′ 9” (1.44m)

Displacement: 30.8 tonnes (67,902lbs)

Engines: Twin 500hp Cummins QSC 8.3

Top speed: 22 knots

Cruising speed: 7 knots

Cruising range: 900 miles

Fuel capacity: 3,200l (704gal)

Water capacity: 700l (154gal)

Design: Cor D. Rover / Azimut

Starting price: €880,000 (ex. VAT)