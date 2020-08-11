Fairline Targa 45GT yacht tour: Is this clever design the best of both worlds?

It looks like Fairline has managed to get all of the best features of an open yacht into its deck saloon Targa 45GT. Nick Burnham shows us around

Deck saloon yacht designs make a lot of sense, allowing you to seal off the saloon and either heat or air condition, depending on what the weather demands, but there is a trade off.

Some deck saloon yachts lose the tender garage that an open version would boast – not so the Fairline Targa 45GT, which seems to offer the best of both worlds.

This new design twist on Fairline’s entry-level sportscruiser was launched earlier this year at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, and Nick Burnham was on hand with his trusty GoPro to film one of his extensive yacht tours.

In this video, Nick shows us all around this clever design, from the sliding glass sunroof to the ever so stylish cabins.

No yacht tour would be complete without a peek in the engine room, and indeed we get a proper look at the Volvo Penta IPS 600 pod-drive system, which gives a top speed in the mid 30s.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 45′ 7″ (13.9m)

Beam: 14’ 2” (4.32m)

Draught: 3’ 10” (1.17m)

Displacement (dry): 13,000kg (28,660 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 286 gallons (1,300 litres)

Water capacity: 96 gallons (438 litres)

CE classification: B for 12 people

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo Penta IPS600

Top speed: 32 knots

Starting price: £520,000 (ex. VAT)