Galeon 425 HTS tour: This yacht pulls out all the stops to compete with its rivals

The 40ft sportscruiser market is a hotly-contested segment. Galeon's 425 HTS takes on the competition with all guns blazing!

If you’re in the market for a 40-something-ft sportscruiser, there’s not exactly a dearth of choice – indeed, this could be the most crowded area of the new-build market.

To help set its offering apart from the pack, Polish yard Galeon has packed several clever tricks into its 425 HTS, as Nick shows us in this typically extensive yacht tour video.

This particular model is laid up on the hardstanding, giving us a chance to inspect her undersides, from the bow thruster to the high-low bathing platform.

On board, the Galeon 425 HTS boasts fresh, modern styling, with several design cues taken from the high-end automotive sector, such as the natty headboard in the full-beam amidships master cabin.

The saloon is particularly flexible, with a folding helm seat, which drops forward to allow a C-shaped wrap of seating – ideal for entertaining up to 10 guests.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 44’0” (13.46m)

LWL: 39’0” (11.99m)

Beam: 12’10’’ (3.9m)

Draft: 3’7’’ (1.09m)

Fuel capacity: 791l (174 gal)

Water capacity: 450l (99 gal)

Displacement (loaded): 2,770kgs (6,107lbs)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS500

CE category: B for 10 people

Price: £460,000 (ex. VAT)