Guy Couach 35m tour: This €2m superyacht is a thing of rare beauty

Nick Burnham shows us around a fascinating superyacht built by Guy Couach in 2000 and refitted in 2017.

Pozitron is not your typical superyacht. For one thing, she was built by French yard Guy Couach, which makes her something of a rarity, and her layout isn’t exactly what you’d expect from a 35m either.

In this video, filmed in pre-COVID times at the 2019 Cannes Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us around her light and airy interior, which was overhauled in a 2017 refit.

The first thing that hits you when you step inside is how spacious and contemporary the interior is. This is partly due to the clever layout, with a central elevator that lets you reach all three decks in no time at all, as well as a starboard staircase.

There’s a spacious cabin forward on the main deck, but this isn’t even the master cabin – that honour is reserved for the full-beam suite on the lower deck.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 114ft 10in (35m)

Engines: Twin 2,775hp MTU 12V 4000 M90 diesels

Cruising speed: 22 knots

Top speed: 32 knots

Built: 2000

Refitted: 2017

Price: €2,000,000