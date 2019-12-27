Hakvoort 34m yacht tour: This classic superyacht is a floating work of art

Nick calls this 1998 Hakvoort “the most beautiful yacht” he’s ever been aboard. Watch the tour to find out why...

Walking the pontoons of the Cannes Yachting Festival, it’s only natural to assume that every boat worth seeing is moored up, but no.

There are many more moored offshore, accessible on an invite-only basis, and this classic 34-metre Hakvoort was one of them at this year’s Cannes show.

In this video, Nick takes us on a full tour of Spada, a Dutch superyacht built back in 1998, but recently refitted (at a cost of around €3million) to bring her up to modern standards.

An effortlessly classy style runs right through this yacht, from the canoe-style stern to the elegantly understated interior, with four huge cabins that can host up to 10 guests.

Key highlights include a glass atrium that lets natural light flood down into the central spiral staircase and a vast main-deck master cabin.

With the Mediterranean waters lapping gently against her hull, it’s easy to see yourself spending weeks or even months aboard Spada.

Specification

LOA: 111ft 7in (34m)

Engines: Twin 482hp Caterpillar

Top speed: 11.5 knots

Cruising range: 6,500 nautical miles

Price: €6,450,000