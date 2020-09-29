Jeanneau Leader 8 yacht tour: Ringing the changes on this upgraded model

The Jeanneau Leader 8 is an updated version of Nick’s own boat, a Leader 805, so he is well qualified to explain the key differences.

You don’t have to be a boat owner to understand the feeling – you’re completely besotted with your pride and joy, but then the manufacturer brings out the upgraded model and you can’t help but take a look.

That’s what drew Nick Burnham to the Jeanneau Leader 8 for this particular yacht tour – it is a 2013 version of his 2006 Jeanneau Leader 805.

While the layout may not have changed that much, there are plenty of subtle differences that bring this model bang up to date, such as the extended bathing platform, complete with an integrated swim ladder, and the solid GRP radar arch.

Easier engine bay access and a small cockpit sink are other additions that help set this model apart from its predecessor.

Moving inside and the Jeanneau Leader 8 sports a more modern matt woodwork finish, while the lighting has been improved too.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 7.95m (26ft 1in)

Beam: 2.95m (9ft 8in)

Engine: Single 320hp Volvo GXI DP

Top speed: 35 knots

Fuel capacity: 300 litres (66 gallons)

Water capacity: 100 litres (22 gallons)

Built: 2013

Location: Torquay

Price: £64,000 (inc. VAT)