MY Ohana superyacht tour: Captain/owner shows us around his €100,000p/w charter yacht

MY Ohana is a 160ft superyacht that was built in Croatia for local charter and for this reason it costs less than half the normal rate to hire. Captain/owner Josip Serka takes us on a guided tour...

MY Ohana offers a departure from the norm, delivering a superyacht experience at a fraction of the cost. Josip Serka is in a rare position of being both the captain and the owner, which means he can personally assure the quality control of both the vessel and the crew.

The captain’s vested interest is evident in the meticulous care displayed throughout the yacht. With 14 guest cabins and 8 crew cabins, MY Ohana can accommodate up to 30 guests and 11 crew members. The vessel also boasts an array of amenities including a private cinema and a playroom.

Lavish cabins offer panoramic views of the Adriatic through large windows, along with indulgent amenities such as baths with stunning vistas. The upper deck provides ample outdoor relaxation areas, with a hot tub and sun pads.

MY Ohana took about one and a half years at a cost of around €3.5 million. This is a relatively modest budget for a yacht of this size and Josip explains this has been achieved due to the lower costs of materials in Croatia.

And being based in Croatia and captained by a local, MY Ohana is perfectly set up to explore the many hidden gems dotted around the Dalmatian coast.

MY Ohana specifications

LOA: 160ft 9in / 49m

Beam: 27ft 11in / 8.5m

Draft: 9ft 10in / 3m

Charter rate: From €90,000-€120,000 per week