Nord Star 42+ yacht tour: Inside Nord Star’s best ever offshore cruiser

Reporting from the 2023 Southampton Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Nord Star 42+...

The Nord Star 42+ generated quite a buzz at the 2023 Southampton Boat Show. The second-largest model in their lineup, this model impressed us with its versatility and customisation options.

The cockpit design can be tailored to the owner’s preference, with options for U-shaped or L-shaped seating. On the model showcased at the Southampton Boat Show, the U-shaped seating configuration was complemented by live bait wells on both sides, making this potentially a brilliant fishing boat.

Unlike most offshore pilothouse boats, the Nord Star 42+ is built with relatively narrow side decks. This maximizes the interior space in the saloon, but doesn’t sacrifice safety or functionality, as the boat retains its CE Category B rating, so you can be sure it’s seaworthy and safe for offshore adventures.

Stepping onto the foredeck, you’ll find a central island sunbed with an elevated circular hatch in the centre. This unique design allows ample natural light to filter down into the forward cabin, while still offering comfortable seating. The foredeck also features a proper Scandi-style step-through bow.

Moving inside, the helm station and saloon of the Nord Star 42+ impress with their layout and build quality. The helm seat, made by Grammer, is equipped with suspension and adjustable armrests, essential for long journeys, while the helm features a clean, well-organised dashboard with options for multiple displays.

The Nord Star 42+ is offered in two versions: Cruiser and Voyager. One of the distinguishing features of the Cruiser variant seen here is the inclusion of half doors, which open up the internal saloon to the external cockpit seamlessly. Additionally, the Cruiser model offers an expansive galley with modern appliances, enhancing its suitability for extended cruising.

The accommodation on board is both generous and adaptable. The owner’s cabin is symmetrical, with steps on both sides for easy access to the large double bed, and the circular skylight hatch above adds to the cabin’s charm. Moving aft, the second cabin offers impressive flexibility with two large single beds that can convert into a spacious double bed.

The head’s compartment, split into two sections with a dedicated shower room on the port side, reflects the focus on comfort, build quality and practicality that runs throughout the boat.

Propulsion options for the Nord Star 42+ include Volvo Penta D6 440s on stern drives or IPS drives, as well as IPS 600s and 650s. These options cater to a wide range of preferences and performance needs.

The 42+ is proof that Nord Star, with its rich heritage in boat manufacturing, continues to deliver innovative and highly customizable vessels that meet the diverse demands of today’s boaters.

Whether for offshore adventures, fishing trips, or extended cruising, the Nord Star 42+ offers a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile and comfortable boat.

Enjoy the tour…

Nord Star 42+ specifications

LOA: 13.1m / 43ft 11in

Beam: 12ft 7in / 3.85m

Engines: Twin 440hp Volvo

Top speed: 38-40 knots

CE category: B

Starting price: £572,000 (inc. VAT)