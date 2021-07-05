Nordhavn 43 yacht tour: Compact cruiser packs in big boat features

Nick Burnham shows us around the Nordhavn 43, one of the smallest boats in the range, but a purebred ocean-goer nonetheless...

Nordhavn is best know for its 60-70ft globetrotting motoryachts, but it does make a range of compact cruisers that distil this oceangoing pedigree into a more affordable package.

In this video, Nick takes us inside the Nordhavn 43, a relatively small member of the range, but a fully-fledged Nordhavn all the same.

Stepping inside the saloon and the Nordhavn vibe is immediately apparent, with rich wood panelling, plenty of handholds and heavy-duty equipment in the adjacent galley.

Article continues below…

Moving up half a level, the Portuguese bridge gives excellent views out from the helm with a reverse-angled windscreen that will deflect anything Mother Nature can throw at it.

Out on deck, there is a great sense of security as you move around, thanks to the deep bulwarks, from the upper helm station on the flybridge, to the raise tender storage area, which is big enough for a William 325 jet RIB.

But the heart of the Nordhavn 43 is an absolutely bomb-proof, long-range engine, specifically a 160hp Lugger 1066, which gives this remarkable 43ft boat a Transatlantic range of around 3,000nm.

Enjoy the tour…

Nordhavn 43 specifications

LOA: 43′ / 13.11m

Beam: 14′10″ / 4.52m

Draft: 5′3″ / 1.6m

Displacement: 60,000 lbs / 27.22 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 1,200 gal / 4542.5l

Water capacity: 300 gal / 1135.6l

Engine: Single 160hp Lugger 1066 (+ Yanmar wing engine)

Top speed: 10 knots

Cruising speed: 6 knots

Cruising range: 3,000nm

Price: £545,000