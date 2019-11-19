Pearl 95 yacht tour: Inside the British yard’s first proper superyacht

The Pearl 80 won widespread plaudits for its sophisticated style, so how does its bigger sister the Pearl 95 stack up? Nick Burnham takes us on a full yacht tour

Launched in 2018, the Pearl 95 propelled the British yard above the 24m mark for the first time. Eager to step on board, Nick Burnham took his chance at this year’s Cannes boat show.

In this video, he takes us on a full yacht tour, poring over everything from the lavish bow seating area to the impeccably finished five-person crew quarters.

As with all Pearl yachts, the interior design is by Kelly Hoppen and this particular Pearl 95 uses the Luxury colour scheme, with dark wood and light ceilings – it’s more like a luxury penthouse than a traditional yacht.

No yacht tour would be complete without a look at the engine room, and in the case of this Pearl 95, that’s where you’ll find a pair of 2,400hp MTU diesel units that can deliver a top speed of 28 knots. Trust Nick to save the best to last!

Specification

LOA: 95’9” (29.22m)

Beam: 22” (6.7m)

Fuel capacity: 700 gallons / 3500 litres

Water capacity: 1,500 litres (200 gallons)

Displacement: 95 tonnes (light)

Engines: 2 x 2400hp MTU 16V M96

Top speed: 28 knots

Cruising speed: 18 knots

Range at 18 knots: 380nm