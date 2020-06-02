Prestige 590S yacht tour: This sportsbridge has a few tricks up its sleeve

The latest addition to Prestige Yachts’ sportsbridge range, the 590S packs in several features you might not expect to see on a boat of this size

From a four-cabin layout to a tender garage, there are plenty of surprises in store on the Prestige 590S.

In this video, filmed at the 2020 Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick Burnham shows us around, and the clever features start right at the transom with a staircase built into the high-low bathing platform.

Moving forward and the saloon benefits from a lot of natural light thanks to the huge windows, while the side-access door is a nice practical touch.

A compact flybridge offers a wind-in-your-hair driving experience, but the real star of the show is the 590S’s amidships master cabin with its full-beam en-suite.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 61ft 4in (18.7m)

Beam: 15ft 11in (4.84m)

Draft: 4ft 5in (1.35m)

Displacement (light): 19.2 tonnes (42,368 lbs)

Engine: Twin 600hp Cummins

Top speed: 29 knots

Cruising speed: 23 knots

Range at 23 knots: 270nm

Fuel capacity: 2200 litres (484 gal)

Water capacity: 760 litres (167 gal)

CE category: B for 12 people

Price: £820,000 (ex. VAT)