Prestige 680S yacht tour: This stylish sportsbridge boasts a clever layout

Prestige Yachts’ 680 flybridge has been reinvented in the sportsbridge style. Nick Burnham shows us around...

Sportsbridge yachts are all the rage these days and it’s easy to see why – they combine the open, airy feel of a sportscruiser with the elevated driving position of a flybridge.

At the recent Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick took the chance to film the flagship of Prestige Yachts’ sportsbridge collection, the Prestige 680S.

This is a great example of the style, with the compact upper deck blending in nicely with the sleek exterior styling.

Moving inside and the Prestige 680S also boasts a clever layout, with the three-cabin guest area situated amidships and a very spacious master suite in the bow.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 70ft 5in (21.46m)
Beam: 17ft 6in (5.33m)
Draught: 5ft 2in (1.58m)
Displacement (light): 29.8 tonnes (65,698lbs)
Fuel capacity: 3,450l (759 gal)
Water capacity: 920l (202 gal)
Engines: Twin 1000hp Volvo Penta IPS1350
Top speed: 30 knots
Cruising speed: 24 knots
Cruising range: 350nm
CE category: B for 16
Design: J&J / Garroni
Price from: £1,600,00 (ex. VAT)

