Princess 430 yacht tour: A surprising amount of boat for your money

If you’re willing to consider boats that are more than 20 years old, you can get considerable value for money, as Nick Burnham’s tour of this 1998 Princess 430 shows...

The Princess 43 is rightly considered a prime example of compact flybridge design – but if the £500k+ price tag is out of your budget, why not look at one of its predecessors?

In this video, Nick Burnham explains how closely related the 43 is to this 1998 Princess 430, which has been kept in remarkably good condition, but costs less than a third of the price.

The layout is a tried and tested hit with two decent-sized cabins and an adjacent galley, while the saloon can be converted to provide additional bunks if you need them.

The styling and electronics give a few clues as to this boat’s age, but even allowing some budget to update them, this could still be a real bargain.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 44’5” (13.54m)

Beam: 13’8” (4.17m)

Draft: 3’3” (0.99m)

Engines: Twin 370hp Volvo Penta TAMD 63P

Fuel capacity: 1,364 litres (300 gal)

Water capacity: 486 litres (107 gal)

Location: Torquay

Price: £135,000