Sanlorenzo SD90 yacht tour: See inside a custom-built €7m masterpiece

Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Sanlorenzo SD90...

The Sanlorenzo SD90 was one of the largest boats at Boot Düsseldorf 2023 and having missed the chance to take a tour during its Cannes 2022 debut, we weren’t about to pass up that opportunity again.

One of the advantages of viewing this boat at Düsseldorf rather than Cannes was that we got to take a good look at the hull and stabilisers. The SD in the name stands for semi-displacement, and this means that the hull was designed for comfortable cruising at 10-12 knots for up to 1,200nm.

The Sanlorenzo SD90 comes with an enormous amount of choice, including the option to customise the interior, fittings, and fixtures. Patricia Urquiloa created the interior for this particular SD90, using a wide range of sustainable materials from recycled concrete to crushed seashells.

Star features onboard include a large tender garage with enough room for a Williams 435 Jet Tender stationed on its own rolling cradle that slides out onto a hydraulic platform.

The teak decking on this motor yacht is particularly impressive, interlocking at different angles with grey caulking. The cockpit has been fitted out with freestanding furniture alongside a fixed transom bench, making the layout highly flexible.

Article continues below…

What’s more, the saloon has big glass doors that slide out all the way up to one side, where they are concealed behind a folding panel, and the staircase up to the flybridge can also be concealed behind a glass door.

The boat has a notably wide beam of seven meters, which is carried all the way up to the flybridge, and there are no supporting pillars for the full-length flybridge overhang, as the structure is so strong.

All in all, the Sanlorenzo SD90 is a stylish Italian semi-custom yacht, well suited for those who are looking for a comfortable, long-range cruising experience.

Enjoy the tour…

Sanlorenzo SD90 specifications

LOA: 89ft 11in (27.43m)

Beam: 22ft 11in (7m)

Engines: 2x 800hp MAN

Fuel capacity: 13,000L

Top speed: 17 knots

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Cruising range: 1,200nm

Price: €7.45million (ex. VAT)