Saxdor 270 GTO full tour: Why everyone wants this cool new £89k sportsboat

Reporting from Southampton's Ocean Village Marina, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the brand new Saxdor 270 GTO...

We recently got the chance to take a look around the highly anticipated Saxdor 270 GTO at Ocean Village Marina. Known for its striking twin step hull designs and exceptional value for money, Saxdor have been making waves in the industry.

Starting at a base price of around £89,000, including VAT, the 270 GTO offers multiple engine choices. The base model comes with a 225hp outboard engine, capable of a near-40 knot top speed, but buyers can opt for a more powerful 300 or 350hp engine, with the latter capable of 50 knots flat out.

A standout feature of the Saxdor 270 GTO is the wet bar option, which is relatively rare for a 27ft boat. This includes a twin-ring electric burner, a fridge, a sink, and ample storage, making it perfect for entertaining and enjoying refreshments while on board. The cockpit also boasts a ski pole option, ideal for wakeboarding or skiing.

Inside the cabin, the 270 GTO offers surprisingly comfortable accommodation for a boat of this size. The cuddy cabin features a full-length bed with good sitting headroom, as well as recessed LED lighting and natural light from skylights. The boat also includes a functional and well-designed heads with an electric toilet and a holding tank.

In terms of handling and performance, the Saxdor 270 GTO is sure to impress with its twin step hull design, which promises efficient running and excellent manoeuvrability. The boat’s slightly protruding bow adds to its striking appearance.

Article continues below…

While the base model comes with a reasonable £89,000 price tag, buyers can customise their 270 GTO with various optional extras. These extras can elevate the price to around £130,000 for the top-notch features and specifications.

The Saxdor 270 GTO offers a compelling package for boating enthusiasts looking for a sportsboat that combines striking design, efficient performance, and value for money. With its impressive range of features and customisable options, this new model is sure to attract boaters seeking an exciting on-water experience.

Enjoy the tour…

Saxdor 270 GTO specifications

LOA: 27ft 9in / 8.45m

Beam: 8ft 6in / 2.6m

Engine: 225-350hp Mercury outboard

Top speed: 45knots

Starting price: £89,000 (inc. VAT)