Sealine F34 yacht tour: Remarkable packaging turns this flybridge into a Tardis

This 37ft flybridge yacht is bigger on the inside, as Nick Burnham finds in another one of his trademark yacht tours
A compact flybridge presents a real challenge to yacht designers and Sealine’s team rose admirably to the challenge with the F34.
In this video, Nick shows us all around a 2007 version, from the built-in anchor cradle to the clever transom with Sealine’s innovative extending cockpit system.
The flybridge is fairly compact by necessity, but offers a commanding driving position with 360-degree views when mooring.
Moving inside and the main deck is split between the saloon, lower helm and galley, while the lower deck includes two decent-sized cabins – quite an impressive array of features for a 37ft boat!
Enjoy the tour…
Specification
LOA: 37ft (11.28m)
Beam: 10ft 10in (3.3m)
Draft: 3ft 2in (0.97m)
Engine: Twin 260hp Volvo Penta D4
Cruising speed: 24 knots
Top speed: 32 knots
Fuel capacity: 644 litres (142 gal)
Water capacity: 282 litres (62 gal)
Built: 2007
Location: Torquay
Price: £115,000 (inc. VAT)