Sealine F34 yacht tour: Remarkable packaging turns this flybridge into a Tardis

This 37ft flybridge yacht is bigger on the inside, as Nick Burnham finds in another one of his trademark yacht tours

A compact flybridge presents a real challenge to yacht designers and Sealine’s team rose admirably to the challenge with the F34.

In this video, Nick shows us all around a 2007 version, from the built-in anchor cradle to the clever transom with Sealine’s innovative extending cockpit system.

The flybridge is fairly compact by necessity, but offers a commanding driving position with 360-degree views when mooring.

Moving inside and the main deck is split between the saloon, lower helm and galley, while the lower deck includes two decent-sized cabins – quite an impressive array of features for a 37ft boat!

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 37ft (11.28m)

Beam: 10ft 10in (3.3m)

Draft: 3ft 2in (0.97m)

Engine: Twin 260hp Volvo Penta D4

Cruising speed: 24 knots

Top speed: 32 knots

Fuel capacity: 644 litres (142 gal)

Water capacity: 282 litres (62 gal)

Built: 2007

Location: Torquay

Price: £115,000 (inc. VAT)