Sessa C3X yacht tour: Inside Sessa’s stylish new entry-level 5-berth cruiser

Reporting from the 2022 Genoa Boat Show, Alex Smith takes us on board the newest model from Sessa Marine, the Sessa C3X…

There’s a new sportscruiser at the entry point to Sessa Marine’s fleet. Known as the Sessa C3X, it maximises its breadth of appeal by means of several key options.

You can go for the Hardtop, the T-Top or the Open variant. You can opt for twin outboards or for inboards. And you can spec it with the galley either up or down.

In all cases, this 12-person family boat provides handy five-berth potential, thanks to a forward owner’s cabin, a transverse double amidships and a convertible single on the starboard side of the central lounge.

Back up top, the outboard option frees up masses of storage beneath the aft sunbed, without critically inhibiting the usability of those aft platforms.

There’s also easy seating for five at the port dinette, plus some clever convertibility, which turns the whole port side into a sun lounging zone beneath the big overhead sunroof.

As on the predecessor to this model, visibility from the helm is still a bit restricted, but in all other regards, the Sessa C3X feels like a well judged family sportscruiser.

Sessa C3X specifications

LOA: 37ft 2in (11.33m)

Beam: 11ft 4in (3.45m)

Engines: Inboards/outboards of up to 750hp

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: €350,000 (ex. VAT)