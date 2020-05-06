Sirena 58 yacht tour: This Turkish trawler is the full package

With a spacious interior, generous flybridge and serious cruising range, the Sirena 58 packs in a lot of bang for your buck. Nick Burnham shows us around...

Turkish yard Sirena Yachts has a burgeoning reputation and this 58 trawler is a great example of why.

In this video, filmed in January at the 2020 Dusseldorf Boat Show, Nick Burnham whisks us through all three cabins (two- and four-cabin versions are also available) as well as the saloon, deck spaces and flybridge.

Despite being the entry-level model in the range, the Sirena 58 also boasts the kind of engine room you’d expect on a much bigger yacht, with the power and tankage to cruise more than 800 miles without refuelling.

Other highlights include a rainfall shower built into the mast and a hugely versatile foredeck seating area.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 61ft (18.58m)

Beam: 17ft 7in (5.36m)

Draft: 4ft 1in (1.24m)

Displacement (loaded): 36 tonnes (79,370 lbs)

Fuel capacity: 3,600lt (950 gal)

Water capacity: 800lt (210 gal)

Engines: Twin 670-900hp Volvo Penta D11/D13

Max speed: 28 knots

Cruising speed: 16 knots

Range at 10 knots: 850nm

CE certification: Category A

Price: €975,000 (ex. VAT)