Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht tour: Is this the coolest helm station ever?

At the recent Southampton Boat Show, MBY deputy editor Jack Haines took the chance to tour the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht, which was making its UK debut.

Fitted with a pair of low-slung carbon fibre bucket seats, the steering wheel sprouts out towards the skipper on an extended column that lifts to an upright position so the IPS joystick can be used while standing for close quarters manoeuvring.

With the column lowered you recline in a go-kart like position, the steering wheel the centre of attention with the throttles mounted on the aircraft style module between the two helm seats.

As standard the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht comes with a sun deck up top but it would be criminal not to spec the SkyHelm; there can’t be a better way to enjoy the 35-knot performance of a 2,000hp sportsbridge can there?

Of course below this fabulous helm station there is still a lot to enjoy aboard this near 70ft four-cabin cruiser.

The standard layout comprises three cabins with a full-beam owner’s suite amidships, VIP forward and twin to starboard but there is a space to port that can be used either to create an office space for the main cabin, for a lower saloon or galley or for a single cabin.

If the galley is moved from its standard position aft on the main deck to the lower one, the saloon seating extends further down the port side with the option to add a couples’ sofa with TV unit opposite.

The options continue in the cockpit where the standard arrangement of a sun pad with a transom bench, dinette and bar stools facing into the saloon can be replaced by a much larger run of seating that kinks along the port side of the deck.

Sunseeker has managed to fit a lot of functionality into this stylish 35-knot package.

Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht specification

LOA: 67ft 2in (20.5m)

Beam: 16ft 8in (5.1m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS1200/1350

Top speed: 35 knots

Starting price: £1.99m (ex. VAT)