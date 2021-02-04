Sunseeker Manhattan 68 review: This beach club beauty drives like a dream

The replacement for the Manhattan 66 demonstrates Sunseeker’s intent to embrace the beach club concept but it hasn’t forgotten how to make a boat perform well out at sea. We take it for a spin on home turf in Poole



Sunseeker has committed to the beach club concept as enthusiastically as any manufacturer out there. It started with benches and cooking facilities on the transom but has extrapolated to such an extent that, in the case of the 90 Ocean, new models appear to be designed from the beach club forward.

The Sunseeker Manhattan 68, which replaces the popular 66, doesn’t go quite this far but at the push of a button in the cockpit the transom panel swings up to reveal an impressive toy chest with various storage solutions to hold everything from oxygen bottles to fenders and towels.

It even includes a storage locker for a pair of Seabobs with charge points in close proximity so you don’t have to lug them into the boat to juice them up.

There’s a teak bench and a built-in shower and spotlights on the smooth underside of the transom panel (there’s a also a deck shower if you want a quick wash without having to lift the panel) and, combined with the standard fit hydraulic bathing platform, it does create a brilliant spot to spring from for watersports, keeping all the paraphernalia securely in one place.

It’s a notable advantage over its direct rivals from Fairline and Princess but doesn’t go to the more extreme lengths that some Italian yards have, namely the Absolute Navetta 64 and Bluegame BGX70.

Read our full review of the Sunseeker Manhattan 68 in the March issue of MBY, which is out now.