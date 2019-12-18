Sunseeker 76 yacht tour: The very model of a modern major Sunseeker

It may be the smallest model in the Poole yard’s Yacht range, but the Sunseeker 76 is not short on space by any means

When strolling through the Sunseeker 76, it’s easy to forget that you are not technically on a superyacht. At 23.6m LOA, the 76 ducks just under the limit for a fully-crewed yacht, but the use of space makes that a mere footnote.

As Nick shows us in this access-all-areas yacht tour from the 2019 Cannes boat show, the Sunseeker 76 is a truly voluminous vessel, with plentiful headroom and accommodation throughout.

The level of fit-out is as impressive as you’d expect on a yacht that costs the better part of £3million, but it’s the small details that really leave a lasting impression, such as the drinks cooler built into the vast foredeck seating area.

Even the engine room is spacious, with plenty of room for Nick to get up close and personal with a pair of meaty MAN V12s.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 77ft 5in (23.6m)

Beam: 19ft 6in (5.95m)

Draft: 5ft 7in (1.7m)

Displacement (half load): 53,700kg (118,140lbs)

Engines: Twin 1,550hp MAN V12s

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Cruising range: 340 nautical miles

Water capacity: 308 gallons (1,400 litres)

Fuel capacity: 1,320 gallons (6,000 litres)

Price from: £2.75million (ex. VAT)