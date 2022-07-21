Ultimate Boats 11 quick spin: Crazy cornering in 650hp Police RIB

At the recent 2022 Seawork Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took a quick spin on the Ultimate Boats 11 police RIB to see what it can do out on the open water...

We were lucky enough to take a quick spin in the Ultimate Boats 11 at Seaworks 2022 with designer John Moxham. There are two really unusual things about this boat, the first of which is the hydraulic-lift hull, which is a unique design that uses special spray rails that capture the water and feed it under the hull to create extra lift and extra grip.

It’s also the first boat built out of a new, patent-pending sustainable form of composite known as DANU, although you wouldn’t know it – it looks and feels very similar to a standard GRP boat.

We drove the first Ultimate Boats 11 off the production line, which features fixed windows and a fairly basic interior specification, which is to be expected given its use as a Police RIB, but the spec can easily be upgraded for leisure owners.

The layout is highly functional with walkaround decks on both sides, lots of grab rails and a fully enclosed wheelhouse, giving great visibility and allowing year-round use.

At full speed the Ultimate Boats 11 managed 44 knots in a straight line, but more impressive was the cornering at 34 knots, with very little slipping thanks to that super-grippy hull design.

“It uses the wash that’s normally thrown aside to give hydraulic lift at the back of the boat,” Moxham explains. “This also produces a very level ride through the water with no angle of attack that you normally have to have on a planing craft.”

Enjoy the ride…

Ultimate Boats 11 specifications

LOA: 36ft 1in / 11m

Beam: 10ft 2in / 3.1m

Draft: 2ft / 0.6m

Displacement: 4,500kgs / 9,920lbs

Fuel capacity​: 1,000L​ / 220 gal

Engines: Twin 325hp Suzuki outboards

Top speed: 45 knots

Range: 450nm @ 29 knots

CE category: B

Price: Available on application