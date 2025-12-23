The New Ferretti 800 Flybridge Completes a Range Renewal Started Back in 2018

The Ferretti Group launched an array of new models, but the new 800 flybridge stands out as completing the 2018 renewal process

The Ferretti Group launched so many new boats at this year’s Cannes (nine, to be precise) that the new Ferretti 800 flybridge almost slipped through our net. We’re glad it didn’t though because there’s a lot to like about this new model, which completes a range renewal process started back in 2018.

The exterior design is the work of naval architect Filippo Salvetti, adding a slightly lighter and more sophisticated edge to Ferretti’s usual stately looks. Larger hull windows, cut-out bulwarks, glossy black stanchions, glazed flybridge supports and a glass cockpit transom all help with this.

Two different sizes of hydraulic platform allow it to sneak under France’s new rules for boats over 24m, while a fold-out bench and a pair of Seabob lockers create a mini beach club vibe at the stern.

A sheltered aft cockpit and more exposed but private foredeck give plenty of options for lounging and dining and that’s before you factor in the large 40m² flybridge. Covered by an optional hard top with a clever glass louvred sunroof that swivels for slatted shade or slides and stacks to open fully, it’s another fine entertaining space.

The long open-plan saloon has an optional sliding door on the starboard side for added air flow and connection with the outside, while a separate galley with an opening hatch provides flexibility for both owner operators and crewed boats. There’s also a handy day heads opposite.

Below decks, extensive use of leather, suede, marble, natural fabrics and wood adds understated opulence to the usual layout of a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships, an unusually generous VIP cabin forward and two twins or doubles in between. They’ve also found space for a very private crew area aft of the engineroom.

Beefy MAN engines on straight shafts in a well organised, well lit space back up Ferretti’s usual reputation for sound engineering and solid build quality. The new 800 may not do anything hugely different from its predecessors but it does it all exceptionally well.

Ferretti 800 Specifications:

LOA: 80ft 3in (24.47m)

Beam: 19ft 5in (5.91m)

Engines: 2 x MAN V12 1550 – 1800hp

Top speed: 27–31 knots

Price: On application

Contact: www.ferretti-yachts.com

