Absolute Yachts: boat building done better

Why Absolute’s award-winning fleet of family cruisers is about positive ethics as well as boat building excellence…

Absolute Yachts feels in many ways like the epitome of a modern international boat builder. While the company is based in Podenzano, northern Italy, the Absolute team is made up of men and women from all over the world. And while its fleet looks and feels every bit as Italian as you would hope, the fact that it distributes its boats to all four corners of the earth means that a truly global perspective matters.

You can certainly see that in the progressive and pioneering designs of its award-winning boats but you can also see it in the role that sustainability plays in the Absolute Yachts philosophy. In fact, from the designs and the production processes to the suppliers, the partners and the on-board features of each boat, it’s clear that respect for nature sits right at the heart of what Absolute Yachts is all about…

Harnessing the sun

Absolute’s 48,000sqm production facility in Podenzano, northern Italy, uses a vast area of photovoltaic solar panels to minimise its impact on natural resources and that same respect for energy management is applied on board Absolute’s boats. Most models come with the option of solar panels to cope with your hotel loads without recourse to the generator. And whether you favour the Fly, Navetta or Coupe product lines, those solar arrays can be supplemented with large opening windows on both the main and lower decks, enabling you to stay cool and comfy without the need for energy-sapping air conditioning.

Upgrading the view

The roof at the Absolute factory is designed to make best use of natural light so that its low-consumption LED systems can be used more sparingly – and Absolute is also a recognised frontrunner in terms of intelligent light flow on its boats. In addition to its trademark oversized hull windows, it also uses cutaway bulwarks to expose the superstructure’s full-height glazing. Whether on the lower or main deck, this enables Absolute yachts to deliver some of the brightest living spaces and the most panoramic sea views anywhere in the sector.

Improving efficiency

As you might expect, Absolute Yachts was also one of the very first production boat builders to adopt Volvo Penta’s IPS propulsion system – and having installed Volvo’s groundbreaking reverse pods on board its boats in the early 2000s, its entire fleet is now equipped with IPS drives. That enables it to deliver outstanding performance, while also helping reduce noise, vibration, emissions and fuel consumption.

Perfecting production

In addition to harnessing the power of the sun, Absolute’s factory also taps into geothermal energy. By using the constant temperature of subsoil water, it’s able to maintain the perfect production conditions in its workspaces all year round. The air in the fibreglass department is also constantly exchanged, enabling Absolute to control temperature and humidity, while also reducing emissions and safeguarding the health of the workforce. And even rainwater is collected in tanks and filtered for use in the production process.

Sailing with respect

Absolute’s yachts are clearly designed with a firm grasp on what an effective circular lifecycle ought to look like. The in-house technical department is constantly rooting out the best sustainable materials so they can be separated and recycled both during the production process and at the end of life. And that respect for the carbon footprint goes beyond the base materials to encompass products and suppliers too.

Optimising ethics

It’s easy to talk about Absolute Yachts as stylish, spacious, high-performance platforms for boaters who simply value a better boat. After all, Absolute Yachts is one of the most highly decorated boat builders in the modern industry. But the truth of the matter is that an Absolute boat is also one of the most eco-friendly on the market.

It’s a yacht for people who care about sustainability and who want to make buying decisions that reflect that. In essence, it’s about continuous improvement – not just in materials and production processes, but in the boats we buy, in the way we use them and in our commitment to integrating real and demonstrable improvements into our everyday lives.

If that's the kind of boater you want to be, you can check out the latest developments at Absolute Yachts on the company's Facebook page or Instagram account.