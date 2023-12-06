boot Düsseldorf – A show like no other

The world’s largest yacht and watersports show will return to Messe Düsseldorf from 20-28 January 2024…

The numbers alone don’t tell the whole story, but they’re a great place to start to get an idea of just how huge boot Düsseldorf is.

Attracting more than 235,000 visitors from over 60 countries, and with more than 1,500 exhibitors from 68 nations occupying 220,000 square metres across 17 halls, it is without a doubt the world’s biggest boat show.

Sailors and powerboaters alike will find a wide variety of craft on display, ranging from compact dinghies to powerful superboats and luxury yachts.

What’s more, watersports lovers will find their every whim well catered for. Whether you’re into diving, surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, kitesurfing, skim boarding or canoeing, you’ll find all the equipment and expertise you need to make the most of your time on the water.

Live events during the show will include global stars from the worlds of boating and watersports, plus you can discover the latest trends and enjoy a high-calibre mix of workshops and activities, catering to both amateurs and experts.

There will also be a strong focus on marine conservation and sustainable technologies at boot 2024. In cooperation with the European Boating Industry (EBI), the blue innovation dock in Hall 10 will feature exclusive interviews with key political, business, technological and media personalities.

Furthermore, two leading lights in the world of ocean conservation will be “on board” again for boot Düsseldorf 2024. The prestigious Ocean Tribute Award will be presented in partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the German Ocean Foundation, who will also take part with ‘Love your ocean’ in Hall 1.

With all this and much more on offer, it’s not hard to see why boot Düsseldorf has earned its unparalleled reputation within the marine industry.

Online ticket prices start at €19 for bootclub members. Daily tickets cost from €21, while tickets for trade visitors are €26.00 (including access to the trade visitor lounge and early entry at 9:30am). Tickets will also be available on the door for €29 each.

To book your ticket now, visit the official boot Düsseldorf website.