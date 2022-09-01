Discover the next generation of boating electronics with the new Simrad NSX

The Simrad NSX will be on display at the 2022 Southampton International Boat Show (September 16-25) on stand J372.
Meet the latest evolution in chartplotters and fishfinders for powerboaters with the new Simrad® NSX. Available in 7”, 9” and 12” display sizes this new device is based on a new Operating System built from the ground up to redefine boating experiences.
NSX features an innovative and modern interface with a new, intuitive touch screen experience with crystal clear views of chart detail boasting powerful C-MAP® navigation capabilities and compatibility with sonar, radar and autopilot systems.
Simple Setup Wizards guide users through each step during device setup, and Simrad® app integration makes connectivity from your smartphone easier than ever.
Packed with the full suite of Simrad® technology at your fingertips, NSX is designed to deliver a wide eco-system allowing users to expand the MFD with additional functionality, easier integrations and support for a wide range of third-party applications.
Boaters who love fishing can utilise NSX to view high-resolution images below and to the sides with Active Imaging™ and CHIRP sonar, SideScan/DownScan Imaging™ and FishReveal™ – or search even greater depths with a wide range of compatible transducers.
Users can integrate easily with their radar and get the most out of their AutoPilot systems by connecting to auto-routing.
The Simrad® NSX starts at £899.99 with highlights including:
- Various display sizes with multiple screen configurations to suit the user’s needs.
- Support for the next-generation C-MAP Discover™ X and Reveal™ X marine-optimised charts.
- Networking and connectivity solutions including modem plug-in for additional devices to connect and an ethernet port for full networking capabilities in the future.
- Extensive 3rd party app integration providing diversity in integration and ability to support multiple vendors.
- Setup Wizard walks users through the setup to make it easier and faster.
- Fully editable and customisable with smart drag-and-drop screen customisation and fully editable instruments bar.
- Enhanced day and night modes. Be ready to go in all weather and lighting conditions.
- High-resolution bathymetry showing accurate contour lines down to a 1-foot level of detail with compatible charts.
- Our fastest-ever autorouting with improved planning and route plotting
- Get your system up and running in no time. Engine and tank setup, Autopilot optimisation, Radar dockside and on the water calibration, and much more.
- Hassle-free over the air software updates and data transfer. Stay up-to-date with Simrad® App
To find out more, visit simrad-yachting.com