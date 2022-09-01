Discover the next generation of boating electronics with the new Simrad NSX

The Simrad NSX will be on display at the 2022 Southampton International Boat Show (September 16-25) on stand J372.

Meet the latest evolution in chartplotters and fishfinders for powerboaters with the new Simrad® NSX. Available in 7”, 9” and 12” display sizes this new device is based on a new Operating System built from the ground up to redefine boating experiences.

NSX features an innovative and modern interface with a new, intuitive touch screen experience with crystal clear views of chart detail boasting powerful C-MAP® navigation capabilities and compatibility with sonar, radar and autopilot systems.

Simple Setup Wizards guide users through each step during device setup, and Simrad® app integration makes connectivity from your smartphone easier than ever.

Packed with the full suite of Simrad® technology at your fingertips, NSX is designed to deliver a wide eco-system allowing users to expand the MFD with additional functionality, easier integrations and support for a wide range of third-party applications.

Boaters who love fishing can utilise NSX to view high-resolution images below and to the sides with Active Imaging™ and CHIRP sonar, SideScan/DownScan Imaging™ and FishReveal™ – or search even greater depths with a wide range of compatible transducers.

Users can integrate easily with their radar and get the most out of their AutoPilot systems by connecting to auto-routing.

The Simrad® NSX starts at £899.99 with highlights including:

Various display sizes with multiple screen configurations to suit the user’s needs.

with multiple screen configurations to suit the user’s needs. Support for the next-generation C-MAP Discover™ X and Reveal™ X marine-optimised charts.

marine-optimised charts. Networking and connectivity solutions including modem plug-in for additional devices to connect and an ethernet port for full networking capabilities in the future.

including modem plug-in for additional devices to connect and an ethernet port for full networking capabilities in the future. Extensive 3rd party app integration providing diversity in integration and ability to support multiple vendors.

providing diversity in integration and ability to support multiple vendors. Setup Wizard walks users through the setup to make it easier and faster.

walks users through the setup to make it easier and faster. Fully editable and customisable with smart drag-and-drop screen customisation and fully editable instruments bar.

with smart drag-and-drop screen customisation and fully editable instruments bar. Enhanced day and night modes . Be ready to go in all weather and lighting conditions.

. Be ready to go in all weather and lighting conditions. High-resolution bathymetry showing accurate contour lines down to a 1-foot level of detail with compatible charts.

showing accurate contour lines down to a 1-foot level of detail with compatible charts. Our fastest-ever autorouting with improved planning and route plotting

with improved planning and route plotting Get your system up and running in no time . Engine and tank setup, Autopilot optimisation, Radar dockside and on the water calibration, and much more.

. Engine and tank setup, Autopilot optimisation, Radar dockside and on the water calibration, and much more. Hassle-free over the air software updates and data transfer. Stay up-to-date with Simrad® App

To find out more, visit simrad-yachting.com