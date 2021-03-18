Eco Yacht 110 – Technology serving an ecological yacht

Technology at the service of exceptional design. It is the principle that lies behind a new model of eco-friendly superyacht catamaran from sail racer Marc Pajot.

One of France’s most decorated competitive sailors, Pajot has taken the experience accrued from a career afloat and poured it all into a semi-custom 115ft multihull.

Dubbed the ‘Eco Yacht 110’, this Pajot Custom Yachts catamaran offers all the luxury of a much larger monohull and allies it with a series of innovative features that reduce its impact on the environment.

“No more heavy, complicated, fuel-consuming and noisy yachts,” says Pajot. “Catamaran hulls with a low hydrodynamic drag, a simple and efficient sail system, a large source of solar and hydraulic energy associated with hybrid electric propulsion bring technology to the service of ecology.”

Narrow catamaran hulls waste less energy pushing water out of the way, which means that the boat can sail at good speeds even in low winds, and requires less energy to motor when under power.

The Eco Yacht 110 is fitted with diesel-electric hybrid propulsion, offering silent, emissions-free electric motoring when not in sailing mode. The diesel system is only required over longer distances to keep batteries topped up.

Solar panels covering 70 square metres of the superstructure can generate 12kW of power, enough to run the boat’s entire hotel load, from air-con to water heaters and fridge-freezers. It also allows silent running overnight.

And when the boat is sailing, the twin propellers actually spin backwards and regenerate kilowatts of electrical power, which is pumped back into the batteries – so-called ‘hydro-generation’.

The Eco Yacht 110 is designed to be fun and efficient to sail, drawing on Marc Pajot’s long experience. Winches and control lines are all on push-button controls for short-handed sailing.

The square-topped mainsail has no boom, and cleverly flakes away into a cavity under the sofas on the huge flybridge. And upwind performance is guaranteed by light, twin centreboard keels.

Alongside Pajot, the design team comes from the pinnacle of yachting. Engineer Nicolas Fauroux has led the build of large superyachts and the refits of classics, including the 15M class yacht Mariska, while Pajot’s structural and rigging engineers have worked on record-chasing trimarans like Groupama and Foncia.

Construction work on the Eco Yacht 110 is about to start at Italy’s famous Wider yard in Ancona. Its experience with aluminium hulls and pioneering electric propulsion guarantees impeccable quality, quality that will run right through the superyacht-standard finish of the Eco Yacht 110. This is a boat that will enchant sailors and guests alike.

It offers more than 200 square metres of living space outside, and around the same inside, providing a huge array of lounging, eating and relaxing spaces. There is a Jacuzzi fore and aft, while fold-down bulwarks expand the deck space on the quarter.

The master cabin at the forward end of the main deck runs to 22 square metres, and offers stunning views, a private terrace forward and all the facilities of a suite, including a walk-in wardrobe, his-and-hers bathroom and an office.

Further aft, each hull is dominated by a VIP cabin, which has its own private access to teak-lined beach clubs, all on a single level. Four-, five- or even six-cabin layouts are possible.

The crew quarters and the galley are kept entirely separate, so that charter guests or the owners can enjoy total privacy, and being a custom design, the Eco Yacht 110 can be amended to suit the owner’s precise wishes, so you can specify your own configuration and design your own finish, as you please.

Specifications

LOA: 35.05m (115ft)

Beam: 14.12m (46ft 4in)

Draft: 2.0-4.5m (6ft 6in – 14ft 9in)

Displacement: 105t (laden)

Sail area: 445m2 (upwind), 970m2 (downwind)

Price: From €14.8m

For more information, visit www.pajot-yachts-catamaran.com