EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus: Freedom at your fingertips

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus offers portable power without limits on the water, on the road, or completely off-grid

Casting off on a boating adventure with a reliable power source always on hand is the key to peace of mind while at sea.

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus provides that peace of mind and more; it’s compact, quiet, and powerful, and ensures your gadgets, appliances, and comforts stay powered up wherever you go.

Reliable power, tailored to life afloat

The DELTA 3 Plus delivers up to 2400W of output to handle the demands of life on a motor yacht.

Whether it’s powering your navigation equipment, running an onboard fridge, or keeping cabin lights glowing long into the night, this unit is your dependable power partner. With 11 versatile outlets, you can run multiple devices at once with the minimum of fuss.

Recommended videos for you

Fast compact and quiet

The DELTA 3 Plus features X-Stream technology, offering the fastest recharge times in the industry – from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes. So you’ll spend less time tied to the dock and more time chasing horizons. Plus the X-Quiet tech ensures whisper-quiet operation of just 30dB at loads under 600W.

Space is at a premium on any vessel, and the DELTA 3 Plus is engineered with that in mind. Its compact, portable design ensures it fits easily into storage lockers, cabins, or tight engine rooms.

Ready to use at a moment’s notice, it combines practicality with peace of mind, ensuring you’re never left in the dark, even miles from the shore.

Whether you’re setting off on a long passage, hosting friends for a sunset cruise, or docking for the weekend, the EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus adapts to your lifestyle.

At just £899 it’s an incredibly inexpensive way to ensure your peace of mind. So let the adventures begin!

You can find our more at EcoFlow’s website

Buy one today at Amazon