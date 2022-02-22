Leopard 46 Powercat – the last word in space, style and luxury

There’s a reason why Leopard are world leaders in power cat design – we’ve had over 50 years of customer feedback and 2,500 owners to help us get it right.

That’s why we’re confident that our latest offering, the Leopard 46 Powercat, isn’t just the best mid-sized power cat we’ve ever built but also the best sub-50ft motor boat currently on the market.

Step aboard its 25ft long bathing platform, the central section of which raises and lowers to launch the tender, and you’ll be blown away by the sheer space that a Leopard 46 Powercat has to offer.

From the comfort of its large, sheltered cockpit to the vast expanse of its flybridge and easy-to-access foredeck, it has all the outside entertaining space you could ever wish for.

But it’s when you pass through the sliding glass doors into the light-filled saloon that you’ll appreciate the full effect of the extra volume that a multi-hull design allows.

With its new aft-galley layout, featuring a roomy kitchen/bar area conveniently located next to cockpit and flybridge stairs, and a sociable lounging zone alongside the helm, it feels like a genuine home from home.

Even the galley has more in common with a domestic kitchen than a typical cramped boat galley, including a full height fridge freezer, Bosch oven, induction hob and dishwasher.

And thanks to another door at the front of the saloon opening onto the foredeck, you can always bank on a cooling breeze flowing through the boat.

Head below decks and you’ll discover another major benefit of two separate hulls – a sense of privacy and luxury that you wouldn’t have thought possible from a 46ft boat.

Whether you choose the guest-friendly four cabin layout or the more indulgent three cabin version, every cabin has its own ensuite bathroom and in the latter’s case a separate study and walk-in wardrobe too.

With power options ranging from 250hp to 370hp per side using reliable Yanmar shaftdrive diesels tucked away in their own insulated engine compartments, it makes for an exceptionally smooth and relaxing cruising experience.

The inherent stability and low drag design of the 46 PC’s hulls allows for a wide range of effortless cruising speeds from 7-25 knots and exceptional fuel efficiency – at 7 knots it has a range of over 1,200nm.

If you’d like to learn more about the new Leopard 46 Powercat or any of the other craft in the Leopard range contact our team or arrange a viewing at our new base in St Raphael, France.

To find out more, email europe@leopardcatamarans.com, call +33 04920 00903, or visit leopardcatamarans.eu