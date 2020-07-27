Princess X95 re-writes the rules of yacht design *sponsored post*

Princess Yachts are thrilled to share some behind the scene images of the first ever X95, on her latest sea trial which took place in Plymouth, England last month.

As the eagerly anticipated slot 1 of the new X95 nears completion in the Plymouth based manufacturing facility, you can see what sets this innovative new yacht apart from the pack.

Characterised by beautifully sculpted surfaces, with long flowing lines that extend from bow to stern, the X95 defines a striking design language for a new concept of boat while maintaining classic Princess design cues. The X95 is the first model in the new X Class.

Both the flybridge and main deck interior space cover almost the full length of the yacht, creating the Super Flybridge – the X Class’s defining characteristic. This new layout provides 10% more outdoor space and 40% more indoor space than a traditional motor yacht.

Creating this class-defining yacht from Princess’s design brief was the work of their long-standing naval architect, Olesinski, in partnership with legendary Italian design house Pininfarina.

In addition to the X95’s innovative architecture, Princess has made significant steps forward in hull design and the X95 is equipped with an all-new wave piercing bow that extends the waterline forward and provides a fine, high deadrise entry. The hull delivers a 15% improvement in efficiency when compared to a traditional hull design.

On board, the standard guest accommodation for up to eight can be found on the lower deck, comprising a full-beam master stateroom amidships, two twin guest cabins and a double VIP suite forward. However, the first X95 incorporates a five-cabin arrangement with a full beam main deck master suite, plus a non-standard lower deck layout including aft VIP stateroom with adjoining gym room, complete with treadmill and TRX training area.

Other non-standard features on this X95 include the custom exterior paint scheme in Princess midnight blue and inside, a custom saloon layout including family style dining table. She also hosts a drop down projector unit with large canvas cinema screen on the aft flybridge. There is also a bespoke crew accommodation layout to house up to 5 crew members on board, demonstrating just how flexible the X95 layout really is.

The Princess X95 is powered by twin MAN V12 engines with a total of 3800hp which give her a maximum speed in excess of 23 knots. With a fuel capacity of 13,400 litres and a revolutionary Princess hull design, the X95 has the range for far-reaching, adventurous voyages.

The X95 is yet another innovative new concept for Princess Yachts. The X Class creates an entirely new segment, and while representing a significant step in the Princess new product programme, she is absolutely the epitome of British craftsmanship. Princess Yachts are immensely proud of this striking new addition to the range, as she boldly re-writes the rules of yacht design.

For more information on the Princess X95, visit the official Princess Yachts website.