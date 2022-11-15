Propspeed: A cleaner solution for underwater growth and corrosion

With global climate change accelerating and extreme weather events becoming more prevalent, protecting the environment and our oceans is vital now more than ever.

Propspeed is dedicated to creating solutions that are not harmful to the environment and helping with challenging environmental issues, like the spread of invasive species.

Their mission is to make your boat more efficient, while reducing fuel burn and emissions, and protect underwater metals from the destructive effects of corrosion.

Propspeed is a range of biocide-free, foul-release coatings, consisting of Propspeed for running gear and any underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers, and Lightspeed for underwater lighting.

While both antifouling and foul-release coatings prevent marine growth from colonising underwater surfaces, how they do it differs greatly.

Antifouling paints use a biocide or toxin as their active ingredient and come in a range of hardness. Very hard antifouls steadily leach biocides from their porous surface, leaving behind a depleted film, whereas soft ablatives are formulated to erode and slowly release biocides over time.

Propspeed is biocide-free, meaning that instead of killing marine growth with toxins and contributing to further environmental impacts, it creates a slick surface that prevents marine growth from attaching to your underwater assets.

Any marine growth that does form is easily wiped away or falls off through propeller or vessel movement. Dealing with invasive aquatic species is a complex and challenging issue that has serious environmental impacts.

Propspeed coatings ensure that invasive species cannot secure themselves to your vessel’s running gear or any other underwater parts, halting their migration.

As for fuel efficiency, research has shown that as little as 16.6 micrometres of propeller roughness can result in a 5% efficiency loss.

Over the service cycle of the Propspeed system, the product can not only reduce fuel cost, but also sustain the performance and integrity of your naval architecture.

“After several tests of different products for my Monte Carlo 5, I finally found the one that best meets my expectations,” says motoryacht owner Frédéric Rossignol. “Propspeed is durable, without biocides and provides significant fuel savings (approximately 20%). Next year, I will also treat the arms of my swim platform.”

Underwater corrosion and electrolysis on a vessel are a result of the movement of ions from a solid (like a propeller) to a liquid solution (like the ocean).

In what is called “wet cell corrosion”, you need four components: an anode or positively charged part, a cathode or a negatively charged part, an electrolyte or electrically conducting solution and a connection between them.

Considering that some of the most expensive and critical components of a vessel (shafts, props, pod drives and outdrives) are constantly under attack from corrosion, it makes sense to use the best protection available.

As an insulating coating system, Propspeed is very effective at preventing severe corrosion on all sorts of vessels.

Not only does it protect these vital parts from corrosion and electrolysis, but the coating also reduces the load on anode systems. This in turn prevents accelerated anode burn, which can result in the carcinogenic makeup of the anode leaching into the ocean.

Foul-release coatings have the added benefit of preserving the integrity of metal surfaces, whereas antifouling paints cause copper to leach out of bronze, and so weaken the material.

A coating system that is designed to both prevent corrosion and provide foul-release properties is ideal for propellers, running gear and other underwater metals.

Propspeed is the original and best foul-release coating and has been tried and tested for over 21 years by boat owners around the world, taking in all varieties of propellers and underwater metal components.

During that time, Propspeed has been proven to increase efficiency, reduce drag, save fuel and maintenance costs with the least harm done to the environment.

To find out more, visit the official Propspeed website.