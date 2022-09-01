Raymarine reveals plans for 2022 Southampton International Boat Show

Their stand will be fully equipped with the latest technology, Raymarine experts and special show offers, along with a special guest on Wednesday September 21!

Raymarine will be showing all their latest products including the Raymarine Ecosystem, which includes YachtSense Digital Switching and YachtSense Link 4G solution alongside their brand new Raymarine app.

This gives you full onboard connectivity and the ability to also monitor your boat remotely, giving you peace of mind while afloat or ashore.

During the Southampton International Boat Show, Raymarine are offering a 10% discount on your installation costs. When you spend more than £1,000 on Raymarine marine electronics, you will receive 10% discount on your installation costs.

This offer is valid for orders placed during September, provided that the installation is completed by a Raymarine Service Dealer before the end of 2022.

Raymarine Approved Service Dealers are fully qualified Raymarine trained technicians and can supply equipment and fit it on your boat.

By using an Approved Service Dealer, you will get the best pricing, professional installation and 3-year onboard warranty.

You only receive the onboard warranty when you use a Raymarine Approved Service Dealer. This coupled with the Southampton Boat Show installation offer will help you get on the water and explore new cruising grounds next season. You can also get help with any technical queries or new product questions.

Special guest revealed

On Wednesday September 21 , Harry Dwyer will be on the Raymarine stand (J385) from 1500, giving a talk on his trip around the UK so far in his tiny speedboat.

Harry will be there to meet those who have been following him and answer any questions on his adventure and what’s next.

You can follow Harry Dwyer’s adventures on his YouTube channel.