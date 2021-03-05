Safehaven Marine XSV20 Enmer: Ready to go – anywhere

In a unique opportunity to acquire one of the most capable expedition cruising boats ever built, Safehaven Marine’s second XSV20, the only one fitted out as a yacht, is available for sale in ‘as-new’ condition.

Built in 2019 for French yachtsman Jack Setton, Enmer’s radical hull design combines a wave-piercing bow with catamaran aft sections linked by a pair of Hysucat hydrofoils, to combine efficiency and cruising range with uncompromising seaworthiness – after her launch at the shipyard in Cork, Ireland, she was sea-trialled in 40-knot winds and 20ft (6m) waves.

This is a motor yacht designed for adventures off the beaten track, constructed of heavy-duty, foam-cored E-glass with carbon fibre reinforcement.

Twin 1,150-horsepower Caterpillar C18 diesels coupled to waterjet drives and joystick controls gave her a top speed of 44 knots during initial sea trials, and an impressive high-speed cruising range – 350 nautical miles at 36 knots, increasing to 600nm at 25 knots. The XSV20 is an ‘all-weather’ design, capable of operating effectively in conditions up to Sea State 6.

Enmer’s accommodation is arranged in three cabins, all with ensuite facilities – a master cabin amidships with a central double bed, a Bose sound system and a flat screen TV, a VIP double further forward, accessed either through the master or via its own deck hatch, and a crew cabin in the bows.

Creature comforts are taken care of with reverse-cycle air-conditioning and a hot water calorifier, while 24V and 12V electrics and high-capacity batteries underline her go-anywhere credentials.

In the wheelhouse, four sprung, forward-facing seats arranged in tandem pairs put everyone in the thick of the action when under way, while there is a galley on the port side equipped with a fridge and freezer, and a comfortable dinette to starboard, with a folding, high-low dining table in solid teak.

Enmer is fitted with a full suite of professional navigation and communications equipment, with key components repeated at the flybridge helm station, which is accessed via an internal companionway.

Out on deck there are two more retractable tables with seating for eight, an aft platform with a 700lb (320kg) hydraulic crane capable of handling a substantial tender, and strong bimini covers over the upper helm and aft deck which will withstand the rigours of high-speed cruising.

Offered complete with an 11ft 5in (3.50m) or up to 4m aluminium RIB, a six-person liferaft and 40kg main anchor, Enmer is not just ready to go – she’s ready to go anywhere.

Specification

Length overall: 75ft 6in (23.00m)

Beam: 17ft 9in (5.40m)

Engines: 2 x 1,150hp Caterpillar

Drives: Marine Jet Power 350 waterjets

Maximum speed: 44 knots

Cruising range: 600nm @ 25 knots

Contact

+49 (0) 152 345 00585 / broker@judel-vrolijk.com / www.judel-vrolijk.com

+33 640 61 53 14 / tp@edmiston.com / www.edmiston.com