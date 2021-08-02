Saxdor Yachts: Luxury style without luxury prices

Who says you can’t have premium quality without paying a premium price? At Saxdor we enjoy nothing more than proving the old guard wrong.

That’s why we’ve made it our mission not just to build the best designed, best performing, best equipped boats on the market but to offer them at a price few believed possible. Our scintillating Saxdor 200 Sport starts at a mere €22,190 on the water, including a punchy Mercury 100hp engine – one of many reasons it was voted European Powerboat of the Year 2021.

However, the latest Saxdor 320 GTO takes this thinking to a whole new level. Its cutting edge design not only looks a million dollars but boasts a level of performance, sophistication and luxury to match. The fact that prices start at a mere €90,900, including a state of the art 300hp Mercury V8 Verado engine and a multitude of standard features rarely found on craft costing less than €500,000 only serves to reinforce our stated goal.

The starting point for any great boat is a world-class hull and the 320 GTO’s vacuum infused twin-step moulding has a plumb bow and narrow beam to help it cut though the waves with effortless ease. Even with the single 300hp engine it will comfortably reach 40 knots while options up to twin 300hp Verados push this beyond 50 knots.

When you reach your destination, the brilliant cockpit design really comes into its own. The standard fit twin electric folding side terraces drop down to create an unrivalled connection with the sea, while its versatile seating layout can be configured as a sociable dinette, a huge sunpad or three separate rows of forward facing seats.

With a large wetbar also included as standard as well as a second permanent forward sunpad and stylish hard top, the GTO wants for nothing. And that’s before you take into account the comfortable forward cabin and separate ensuite bathroom below decks.

For those who enjoy year round boating in colder climes there’s also a GTC pilothouse model, while the fully open GTR version caters for the purists who want nothing to come between them and the blue skies above.

It’s this refusal to accept conventional thinking along with the constant pursuit of perfection that allows us to build genuinely innovative craft that appeal to original thinkers and boat enthusiasts alike.

To find out more about the exceptional range of Saxdor craft and build your perfect boat click on the link and discover for yourself how to enjoy luxury style without luxury prices.