Vector Fins: A game-changer in advanced yacht stabilisation

Vector Fins is the only top-performing stabiliser system for both cruising and at anchor use. The fins' unique shape reduces drag and improves fuel efficiency, translating more power into actual roll stabilisation.

Taking detours?

Most boaters probably prefer to navigate directly to their destination without restrictions on route and time. Yet taking an indirect route at sea is often an alternative solution to the problem of roll.

You’ll be surprised how a major detour can improve comfort and safety onboard. Still, the zig-zag pattern might add a substantial portion of nautical miles to the journey, significantly impacting fuel and time consumption.

Underway

With Vector Fin stabilisers on board, you will be able to plot and follow the right course towards your end destination, saving fuel and time.

Vector Fins create as much lift as they add drag, resulting in virtually no loss of speed and thereby no added fuel costs, and have proven to be up to 30% more effective than flat fins.

In some high-speed yachts, the lift has even increased top speed. The hydrodynamic lift generated by a fin is proportional to the square of its speed through the water, so a rise from 17 knots to 24 knots would double the lift from the fins.

At anchor

As most boat owners spend more time at anchor than underway, their yacht’s stabilisation system must perform well at any speed, including no speed.

Vector Fins have proven to be up to 50% more efficient than flat fin stabiliser systems while at anchor. With actuators that ensure quiet operation, you can spend those fantastic nights under the stars in a bay instead of in a busy harbour.

None of the drawbacks of flat fins

One of the problems with traditional flat fin stabilisers is that on most v-shaped hulls, the force vector applied to stabilise the vessel is too close to the horizontal plane. This means that a lot of the applied energy goes to waste when pushing the hull sideways and impacting yaw.

With winglets similar to those used on modern aircraft, Vector Fins adjusts the force vector closer to the vertical plane, making them up to 55% more efficient in reducing undesirable side-effects such as yaw and sway. This unique design means you can use smaller Vector Fins (compared to larger straight fins) to achieve the same results.

