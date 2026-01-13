New Boats at Dusseldorf: Nimbus 12 Series

The new Nimbus 12 Series hull looks uncannily like a stretched version of the Nimbus 11, but beneath the surface lies a design overhaul

The new Nimbus 12 series looks uncannily like a stretched version of the established Nimbus 11, and in many ways, it is.

For instance, it retains the same twin-stepped hull form as the award-winning Nimbus 11, so it’s reasonable to expect a low-planing threshold, very decent efficiency and user-friendly stability and dryness, even at serious speeds. And as you’d expect from this highly respected Swedish yard, it also retains the same triple-variant model line-up…

The Tender 12 (or T12) is a versatile walkaround open sportsboat with plenty of open deck space and some usefully convertible furniture. The Weekender 12 (or W12) extends your weekending possibilities with a whole load of extra seating plus storage space for your baggage and water toys. And the Commuter 12 (or C12) enables year-round recreation and long-distance passages, courtesy of an enclosed pilothouse.

However, in spite of outward appearances, the new Nimbus 12 does incorporate hundreds of tweaks and improvements over what’s gone before – and all of them are inspired directly by feedback from the water.

Recommended videos for you

There’s a new extended swim platform structurally integrated into the hull, plus a new helm seat design with enhanced ergonomics for reliable comfort during extended passages.

The T12 variant also gets a longer, wider T-top with integrated solar panels and acrylic see-through glass sections, plus a folding starboard terrace directly next to the dinette to help extend the aft party space.

As for the accommodation, while pictures and details are still scarce, it would be reasonable to expect each of these variants to offer a pair of doubles, separated by a single heads compartment.

But in the case of the C12, even with the galley up, the new saloon layout is enough to provide a convertible sofa and black-out curtains so you can boost the sleeping capacity to six when required.

Engine options look plentiful too. You can opt for twin Mercury V10 425hp outboards for speeds beyond 45 knots; and you can also opt for Mercury joystick control with integrated bow thruster right across the range. But if you go for the Commuter 12 or Tender 12, Volvo Penta inboards are also on the cards – and they too come with the option of a joystick as part of the assisted docking package.

Article continues below…

Nimbus 12 Series Specifications:

LOA: 41ft 7in (12.70m)

Beam: 11ft 4in (3.46m)

Engines: Various options up to 850hp

Top speed: 45+ knots (est)

Price: Pending

Contact details: www.nimbusboats.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.