New Boats at Dusseldorf: Saxdor 460 GTC – A Masterclass in Versatile Motorboat Innovation

Saxdor’s new 46ft flagship proves why they are among the world's fastest-growing powerboat brands, featuring a full-beam pilothouse.

Very few modern shipyards (Axopar included) have forged a more powerful reputation for innovation than Saxdor. In fact, its capacity to create versatile spaces on modestly sized powerboats from 20 to 40ft has seen it become one of the world’s fastest growing powerboat brands, so the arrival of the all-new 46ft flagship is cause for serious excitement.

It all starts with a full-beam pilothouse that can be fully enclosed for year-round boating or fully opened up, both at the sides and at the back end, for summer parties.

With fold-out backrests at the big starboard dinette and the port bench, you can make brilliant use of the long drop-down bulwarks that marry up with the saloon’s side doors. And if you want to go a shade further, the provision of optional terrace-mounted hammocks is also a lovely touch.

The permanent outdoor spaces also look very positive. A clever (patent-pending) two-part door ahead of the port galley takes you forward to a big, safe convertible foredeck lounge. And further aft, the stern bench is framed by a half-height window and a port door so you can merge the saloon and cockpit into a single integrated space.

The cockpit itself comes with some useful layout options too. You can stick with a pair of sociable sofas and a table for easy dining in the lee of the superstructure; or you can go for a spacious sunbed on top of the optional aft cabin, taking the boat’s cruising capacity to six.

But either way, the twin cabin beneath the forward part of the saloon looks surprisingly spacious and the ensuite bow cabin also appears to make great use of the bow seats’ raised mouldings.

The early indications look good in terms of performance too. That proven twin-step hull form, with its soft-riding entry and robust bow flare, ought to mean a productive blend of efficiency, dryness and comfort. And while triple Mercury V8 300s ought to provide plenty of grunt for watersports, load carrying and family cruises, the option of twin V12 600s or triple V10 425s is also likely to be a bit of a tempter.

Saxdor 460 GTC Specifications:

LOA: 46ft 0in (14.00m)

Beam: 11ft 10in (3.60m)

Engines: Twin/triple outboards from 900-1,200hp

Top speed: 50 knots

Price: Pending

Contact details: www.saxdor.com

