Fold-down sides and twin 350hp V10s: Axopar reveals new 38 sportsboat

Axopar’s replacement for the highly successful 37, the new Axopar 38, includes optional folding side platforms and a re-imagined forecabin

Axopar has released the first renderings of the boat that will soon replace its much-loved 37.

The new 38 will make its public debut at the Boot Dusseldorf show in January when full details of the pricing will also be confirmed.

As with the old 37, there will be several variants of the new 38 including cross cabin (XC), suntop, cross top and CCX.

All of them will feature modular layouts and the usual Axopar focus on handling, drivability, functionality, safety and fuel efficiency.

The double-stepped hull looks outwardly similar to the 37’s with a sharp entry and deep vee 22° deadrise aft but for the first time also features optional folding side platforms.

When fitted with the largest engine option of twin 350hp mercury v10s, it will be good for speeds in excess of 45 knots.

Below deck the 38 XC has a reimagined forecabin with better headroom, an optional fully enclosed heads and shower compartment, and a galley module that includes space for a microwave, fridge and coffee machine.

The famous gull-wing doors make a welcome reappearance but this time with even more glass to let light into the lower deck.

The wheelhouse has a sunroof and sliding doors, and can be fitted with up to three individual rotating seats at the helm, a table that can convert into a bed, and an optional bar cabinet to port.

The bow and aft deck areas have also been given more layout options.

Up front you can either have a u-sofa and table that converts to a sunbed, or a longer permanent chaise longue and smaller bow seat.

At the aft end, in addition to those new folding ‘activity’ platforms you can opt for an aft cabin with sunbed on top, a leaning post with integrated folding bench and modular fender boxes that can be used as bench seats, fender stowage or a wet bar.

There’s also an option for a factory fitted gyro-stabiliser.

Repeating the success of the 37 won’t be easy. Nearly 3,000 Axopar 37s have been sold since it was launched in 2016, accounting for 40 per cent of all Axopars ever built, making it Europe’s best selling sportsboat over 35ft.

