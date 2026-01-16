New boats at Dusseldorf: The Versatile Greenline 42’s World Debut

The Greenline 42 makes its debut at Düsseldorf, offering a semi-custom approach and advanced solar power for high-efficiency cruising

Having revealed preliminary details of its 42ft project at Cannes in September, the new Greenline 42 is ready to make its world debut in Düsseldorf. Built at the firm’s Slovenian shipyard, Greenline is calling this its most versatile model yet.

Part of that comes down to a semi-custom approach that enables you to tweak the cabins, bathrooms, furniture and appliances to a greater degree than on any previous Greenline model. But even the base package comes with some very handy options.

The aft cockpit, for instance, can be specced either with a pair of fashionable facing benches ahead of a pretty glass balustrade; or a fully naked deck with a folding transom, creating masses of open space for whatever kind of furniture (or application) you favour.

The foredeck lounge also does a much better job than you would expect of a boat of this size, thanks to some aft-facing seat pods in the bow that generate a proper seating zone at the leading edge of the island sunbed.

It’s a great looking boat too. There are plunging windows at the aft end of the superstructure, plus neatly raked bulwark cut-outs that marry up with the slender

low-level glazing. There are glass panels in the roof struts too, plus plenty of playful angles in the hull, windows and topsides that lend it a very appealing sense of modernity.

That raised bow structure also does a great job of increasing volume down below without in any way disrupting the loveliness of those looks.

Inside the shelter of the saloon, a port galley aft comes with a hinge-up widow and sliding doors so you can open it up to the cockpit. There’s also a long L-shaped dinette opposite the single helm further forward.

And while that bow height does limit forward visibility from those saloon benches, it also means plenty of headroom in the bright and spacious owner’s cabin in the bow, plus a twin guest cabin further aft that looks almost as good.

As for performance, twin Yanmar 4LV-250 diesels on straight shafts will propel this “superdisplacement” hull to a surprisingly brisk top end of 25 knots.

But as you would expect from Greenline, it’s more about smoothness, stability and efficiency than outright pace, so you can also equip it with a 4.3kW solar array on that big flared roof structure, plus a Greenline H-Drive 6G system for silent electric manoeuvring.

Greenline 42 Specifications:

LOA: 56ft 8in (17.27m)

Beam: 15ft 7in (4.74m)

Engines: twin MAN V8 1000-1200hp

Top speed: 25 knots

Price: Pending

Contact details: www.greenlinehybrid.com

