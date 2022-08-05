Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Nerea NY40

Nerea Yachts’ new NY40 certainly looks the part. Alex Smith explains why it’s worth a closer look at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival…

Like the original Nerea NY24, the Nerea NY40 is designed to combine naval tradition and hi-tech innovation with automotive design cues.

It’s tough not to love the herringbone teak decks or the contrasting mix of polished steel, open-knit fabrics, natural leathers and soft-touch lacquers.

The layout looks good too. In the cockpit, the central sunbed, framed in steel and lined with woven yarn, is big enough for three, but it can be expanded, thanks to a pair of drop-down teak tables and a convertible settee.

Down below, you can opt for a double bed or a C-shaped sofa in the bow cabin, plus a double bed or convertible singles aft.

And the rest of the boat is just as custom-friendly. Available in Open or T-top variants, with both outboard and sterndrive options, virtually everything you see can be tailored to your preference.

Nerea NY40 specifications

LOA: 40ft (12.19m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (4.00m)

Engines: Twin 280hp sterndrives to twin 600hp outboards

Top speed: 42 knots

Starting price: Available on application