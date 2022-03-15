Wallytender 48X yacht tour: Is this the ultimate luxury dayboat?

Italian styling supremos Wally have left no stone unturned in the quest to make their Wallytender 48X the best in its category…

In this video, shot at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, Nick takes us on board the Wallytender 48X when it was making its public debut.

The Wallytender 48 was launched in 2019 at the Cannes Yachting Festival, but this X version includes quadruple Mercury outboard engines on the transom – a highly popular option Stateside, due to their ease of access, fuel efficiency, ability to lift and minimise draft, not to mention 55-knot performance.

Once on board, Nick shows us some of the finer details that make the Wallytender 48X such a desirable boat.

Carbon fibre is clearly a favourite material, with the grab rails, dashboard and even the toilet made from carbon.

The cabin is fully kitted out with everything you need for a weekend away, including a rainfall shower, but in reality this boat is most likely to be used as a superyacht tender or a dayboat from a private villa.

Enjoy the tour…

Wallytender 48X specifications

LOA: 48’11” / 14.90m

Beam: 14’5” / 4.4m

Draft: 3’6” / 1.1m

Displacement: 11.1 tons / 24,394lbs

Fuel capacity: 2,800 litres / 740 US gal

Water capacity: 240 litres / 63 US gal

CE category: B for 12 people

Engines: 4x450hp Mercury Racing outboard

Top speed: 55 knots

Cruising speed: 37 knots

Cruising range: 340nm

Price: $1,250,000