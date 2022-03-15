Wallytender 48X yacht tour: Is this the ultimate luxury dayboat?

Italian styling supremos Wally have left no stone unturned in the quest to make their Wallytender 48X the best in its category…
In this video, shot at the 2020 Miami Boat Show, Nick takes us on board the Wallytender 48X when it was making its public debut.
The Wallytender 48 was launched in 2019 at the Cannes Yachting Festival, but this X version includes quadruple Mercury outboard engines on the transom – a highly popular option Stateside, due to their ease of access, fuel efficiency, ability to lift and minimise draft, not to mention 55-knot performance.
Once on board, Nick shows us some of the finer details that make the Wallytender 48X such a desirable boat.
Carbon fibre is clearly a favourite material, with the grab rails, dashboard and even the toilet made from carbon.
Article continues below…
Wallytender 48: Bassani’s chic design meets Ferretti’s build quality
De Antonio D50 Open first look: Is this the smallest hot tub boat in the world?
The cabin is fully kitted out with everything you need for a weekend away, including a rainfall shower, but in reality this boat is most likely to be used as a superyacht tender or a dayboat from a private villa.
Enjoy the tour…
Wallytender 48X specifications
LOA: 48’11” / 14.90m
Beam: 14’5” / 4.4m
Draft: 3’6” / 1.1m
Displacement: 11.1 tons / 24,394lbs
Fuel capacity: 2,800 litres / 740 US gal
Water capacity: 240 litres / 63 US gal
CE category: B for 12 people
Engines: 4x450hp Mercury Racing outboard
Top speed: 55 knots
Cruising speed: 37 knots
Cruising range: 340nm
Price: $1,250,000